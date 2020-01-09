Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei‘s upcoming smartphone P40 Pro is expected to launch in March 2020. Now a new Huawei P40 Pro leak claims that the smartphone will boast a whopping five cameras at the back.

The image shared by leakster OnLeaks is reportedly a case for the upcoming Huawei smartphone. The rear camera setup is likely to include a main wide-angle lens, a cine lens, and a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. There is also likely to be a periscope lens with support for 10x optical zoom, and either a 9X telephoto lens or an ultra-wide lens, GizmoChina reports.

Huawei P40 expected features, specifications

Huawei P40 Pro leaks hint at a 6.5-6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution. Under the hood is likely to be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 SoC. Alongside will be up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Backing up the device will be a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Recent renders showcase a dual selfie camera on the front, along with a punch-hole display. This design is similar to what we have seen on the Huawei Nova 6. The display comes with thin bezels and a slight chin at the bottom.

Richard Yu recently revealed that P40 series will run its own HarmonyOS instead of Google‘s Android. He also confirmed that HarmonyOS is now ready for smartphones. The company however is waiting to see if the situation with the US changes. In addition, Yu also revealed that Huawei has been considering selling its Kirin processors to other companies in industries such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics.

The company recently launched its latest Kirin 990 (5G) flagship chipset with an integrated 5G modem at the IFA 2019. Kirin 990 (5G) is the first full-frequency 5G SoC to support both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures as well as TDD/FDD full frequency bands, enabling it to accommodate hardware requirements under diverse networks and networking modes.