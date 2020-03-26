Even hours before the official launch of the Huawei P40 series, the P40 Pro has one last leaked render. The latest render, and likely the last, reveals the launch date and the pre-order offers in the UK. The design is also visible in the new leak, but there isn’t much new about it.

Thanks to many previous leaks, we know how the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro looks like from every angle. The new leak by Evan Blass doesn’t bring a lot of new information. It features the same rectangular camera setup we have seen in many leaks so far. The other render in the leak also reveals a dual-front facing camera setup in a pill-shaped notch. This too is something we have already seen before in leaks.

Talking about the text, the launch date of the Huawei P40 series in the UK will be April 4. Pre-order offers, on the other hand, will start right after the announcement that will take place later today. All customers who pre-order the Huawei P40 Pro will receive a free pair of the new Huawei Freebuds 3 truly wireless earbuds. They will also get a free wireless charging pad. The combined cost of the freebies comes to £200 (about Rs 18,008).

Huawei P40 series expected pricing

If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Huawei P40 price might be launched with a price label of CNY 3,988, which is around Rs 42,700 in India. This price could be for the base 64GB storage variant. The 128GB model could cost CNY 4,288 (approximately Rs 45,900), whereas the 256GB variant could be priced at CNY 4,788 (approximately Rs. 51,500).

The Huawei P40 Pro, on the other hand, may come with a price tag of CNY 5,488 (approximately Rs 59,000), which will for the 128GB option. The company is also expected to offer a 256GB storage model, which might be available for CNY 5,988 (approximately Rs 64,400). There could also be a 512GB storage version of the smartphone, which might be priced at CNY 6,788 (approximately Rs 73,000).