comscore Huawei P40 Pro last minute leak reveals pre-order offers | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals UK launch date, pre-order offers hours before launch
News

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals UK launch date, pre-order offers hours before launch

News

The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are expected to launch in an online-only event at 6:30 PM IST today.

  • Updated: March 26, 2020 5:25 PM IST
Huawei P40 Pro

Even hours before the official launch of the Huawei P40 series, the P40 Pro has one last leaked render. The latest render, and likely the last, reveals the launch date and the pre-order offers in the UK. The design is also visible in the new leak, but there isn’t much new about it.

Related Stories


Thanks to many previous leaks, we know how the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro looks like from every angle. The new leak by Evan Blass doesn’t bring a lot of new information. It features the same rectangular camera setup we have seen in many leaks so far. The other render in the leak also reveals a dual-front facing camera setup in a pill-shaped notch. This too is something we have already seen before in leaks.

Watch: Oppo Enco Free Review

Talking about the text, the launch date of the Huawei P40 series in the UK will be April 4. Pre-order offers, on the other hand, will start right after the announcement that will take place later today. All customers who pre-order the Huawei P40 Pro will receive a free pair of the new Huawei Freebuds 3 truly wireless earbuds. They will also get a free wireless charging pad. The combined cost of the freebies comes to £200 (about Rs 18,008).

Huawei P40 series expected pricing

If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Huawei P40 price might be launched with a price label of CNY 3,988, which is around Rs 42,700 in India. This price could be for the base 64GB storage variant. The 128GB model could cost CNY 4,288 (approximately Rs 45,900), whereas the 256GB variant could be priced at CNY 4,788 (approximately Rs. 51,500).

Huawei P40 Series launch today: Livestream details, expected specifications and more

Also Read

Huawei P40 Series launch today: Livestream details, expected specifications and more

The Huawei P40 Pro, on the other hand, may come with a price tag of CNY 5,488 (approximately Rs 59,000), which will for the 128GB option. The company is also expected to offer a 256GB storage model, which might be available for CNY 5,988 (approximately Rs 64,400). There could also be a 512GB storage version of the smartphone, which might be priced at CNY 6,788 (approximately Rs 73,000).

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 26, 2020 5:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 26, 2020 5:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
News
Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
Google introduces Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers

Gaming

Google introduces Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
Huawei to extend product warranty till June

News

Huawei to extend product warranty till June
Royole Flexpai 2 unveiled with improved foldable display

News

Royole Flexpai 2 unveiled with improved foldable display
Huawei P40 Series launch today: Livestream details, expected specs

News

Huawei P40 Series launch today: Livestream details, expected specs
Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

हिंदी समाचार

Poco F2 के नाम से ये स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, मिला हिंट!

Apple iPhone 12 का रेंडर आया सामने, नॉचलेस फुल स्क्रीन होगी डिस्प्ले

Coronavirus Party की सलाह देने वाले अकाउंट के खिलाफ ट्विटर ने उठाया बड़ा कदम

Samsung Galaxy Tab A हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इसकी कीमत और फीचर्स

Free Fire ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया कैंपेन #IndiaKaBattleRoyale

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
News
Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched
Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support

News

Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support
Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app

News

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app