Huawei P40 Pro leak shows penta rear camera setup and ceramic body

Huawei P40 Pro is expected to launch sometime in March. The smartphone might miss out on Google apps but definitely not on cameras.

  Published: January 17, 2020 8:17 PM IST
Photo: Evan Blass/Twitter

Huawei P40 Pro is one of the most anticipated flagship smartphones of this year. While it is not likely to get Google applications, the device will show Huawei’s prowess in the hardware department. While the device has leaked in the form of renders, we now have the most definitive look at the device yet. The new render, courtesy of Evan Blass, reveals key details of the device. Blass confirms that the P40 Pro will feature ceramic build similar to flagship devices from Samsung.

The render shows that Huawei P40 Pro will have the front glass and the back panel curve on all four edges. For Huawei, the P-series has always been about flagship imaging experience. If the new leak is anything to go by then the P40 Pro will launch with a total of seven cameras. There are two at the front, housed in a pill-shaped punch hole design. On the back, there are a total of five different cameras. The render also shows that this penta-camera setup will translate to a significantly big camera bump.

In a separate tweet, Blass shared a closer look at the camera bump that sheds more light on this Leica-branded imaging setup. The big takeaway being that these cameras will cover focal length from 18mm to 240mm. This should mean that the ultra wide-angle camera will have a focal length of 18mm. The telephoto lens, on the other hand, is expected to offer 240mm equivalent. In other words, we are looking at more than 13x zoom on the device.

It is still not clear whether we are looking at optical zoom or lossless zoom. The Huawei P30 Pro supports 5x optical zoom and 10x lossless zoom. A recent leak suggested that the main camera will use a 1/1.3-inch sensor with 52 million pixels. The ultra wide-angle camera is said to be a 40-megapixel shooter with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. There is also a periscope camera in the mix, which should aid with optical zoom on the device.

The render also shows that there is a USB Type-C port, SIM tray and speaker at the bottom. The top and left side seem to be blank. The power button and volume rocker are placed on the right side. This is interesting because Huawei decided to ditch the physical volume rocker on the Mate 30 Pro. Huawei launched the last two P-series flagship in Paris in March. We expect the P40 series to debut at the same time. The big difference will come in the form of lack of Google services. But, we could see Huawei shed more light on its own services and plans to fill the gap.

  Published Date: January 17, 2020 8:17 PM IST

