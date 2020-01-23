comscore Huawei P40 Pro leaks again, reveals mint green color option | BGR India
Huawei P40 Pro leaks once again, reveals mint green color option

Huawei P40 Series is expected to come in three different variants that differ in terms of their rear camera setup. The Pro variant is tipped to feature 10x optical zoom.

  • Published: January 23, 2020 9:45 AM IST
Huawei P40 Pro Mint Green

Photo: Evan Blass/Twitter

Huawei P40 Pro appeared in the form of live images for the first time this week. Now, more details of the device have started appearing in the form of renders. After an elaborate design leak, Huawei’s next flagship has appeared in a new mint green color. The render further confirms that Huawei is exploring multiple color choices for 2020. The Chinese smartphone is rumored to launch its next flagship in four different variants.

After revealing the render, Evan Blass has now shared the render of P40 Pro in mint green color as well. The render shows a design similar to one seen previously in a leaked render. Huawei P40 series is said to come in three different variants. In addition to Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, we are expected to get P40 Pro Premium as well. The difference between the three devices will come down to the number of cameras on the back of the device.

Huawei P40 will feature three cameras on the back while P40 Pro will get four cameras. The Huawei P40 Pro Premium, on the other hand, will sport a total of five cameras on the back. The Premium model is also expected to come with ceramic back. In terms of camera setup, the devices are expected to use a 52-megapixel Leica-branded main camera. This main camera is said to use a 1/1.3-inch sensor and 16-in-1 Quad Bayer filter.

Huawei P40 Pro first live images leak; shows dual punch hole display

Huawei P40 Pro first live images leak; shows dual punch hole display

The main camera will be paired with a 40-megapixel cine camera with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. This is expected to be the ultra wide-angle camera previously seen on the Mate 30 Pro. The third camera will be an 8-megapixel periscope camera supporting 10x optical zoom. The fourth camera on Huawei P40 Pro could be a 3D ToF sensor or a dedicated macro camera. The smartphone is also tipped to feature a dual punch-hole display. They are expected to launch at an event in Paris in March.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2020 9:45 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream

Apple iPhone 12 series might come in a navy blue finish

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

