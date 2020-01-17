The Huawei P40 Pro will reportedly make its debut in March 2020. One of the biggest USPs of the upcoming Huawei phone will be its camera setup. A Chinese website reported that the Huawei P40 Pro could launch with a 52-megapixel main sensor, which will be a custom design by Sony and will feature “16-in-1” technology. This tech is also called “Quad Quad Bayer” as it does two 4-in-1 conversions to hit the 16-in-1 stage.

My Drivers reported that the tech will offer better videos and photos under dark conditions. The tech will merge four pixels into one, meaning the 52-megapixel sensor will give 13-megapixel photos. Interestingly, the size of the pixel goes from an average of 1.6μm up to 2.24μm. This means that bigger pixels will help take better photos in low light conditions.

In addition to this, Huawei is also reportedly planning to offer a dual-prism periscope lens, which might bring 10 times optical zoom into the phone. Notably, the current periscope lens has only one prism. Gizchina reported that the Chinese brand has trademarked several terms like Quad Curve Overflow, Ultra Vision Camera and Ultra Vision Sensor, and 5G AR.

Besides, the Huawei P40 Pro leaks hint at a 6.5-6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution. Under the hood is likely to be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 SoC. Alongside will be up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Backing up the device will be a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Recent renders showcase a dual selfie camera on the front, along with a punch-hole display. This design is similar to what we have seen on the Huawei Nova 6. The display comes with thin bezels and a slight chin at the bottom. The handset will run HarmonyOS instead of Google’s Android.