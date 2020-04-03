comscore Huawei P40 Pro Plus comes with Samsung OLED panel | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P40 Pro Plus comes with Samsung OLED panel; P40 Pro uses multiple suppliers
News

Huawei P40 Pro Plus comes with Samsung OLED panel; P40 Pro uses multiple suppliers

News

A new report has surfaced online sharing some information about the display upgrade on the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, P40 Pro, and P40 devices. Let’s take a closer look at the new display related information.

  • Published: April 3, 2020 3:56 PM IST
Huawei P40 Pro Plus 5G

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei just launched its flagship smartphone series, the Huawei P40 lineup on the global stage. The series featured an updated design with the usual hardware and software upgrades. Most of the hardware updates revolved around the camera, screen, and processor. Just weeks after the launch, a new report has surfaced online sharing some information about the display upgrade. According to the report, Huawei has opted to use a Samsung OLED panel in its top-of-the-line P40 Pro+ smartphone. In addition, the report also noted that the company sources display panels from multiple suppliers for the P40 Pro. Let’s take a closer look at the new display related information.

Related Stories


Huawei P40 Pro Plus display panel details surface online; details

According to a report from The EELec, Huawei is “exclusively” using Samsung OLED panels for P40 Pro+. On the other hand, the P40 Pro uses OLED panels from Samsung, BOE, and LED Display. Moving to the regular P40, we only get OLED panels from BOE. This new information is not in line with previous reports circulating on the internet. Taking a look back, past reports noted that only BOE and LG Display were supplying OLED panels to Huawei for the P40 series. In fact, initial reports noted a claim from BOE CEO. As per the claim, BOE CEO noted that BOE was exclusively working on the P40 series.

Watch: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20000

As noted previously, P40 Pro+ and P40 Pro feature a 6.58-inch OLED display with 12,00×2,640 pixels resolution. Taking a look at P40, we get a 6.1-inch OLED panel with 1,080×2,340 pixels resolution. The report notes that Huawei is planning to shift more smartphones to use OLED panels. Currently, only 20 percent of Huawei devices use OLED panel.

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom, Leica Ultra Vision camera and Kirin 990 5G chipset

Also Read

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom, Leica Ultra Vision camera and Kirin 990 5G chipset

Features Huawei P40 Huawei P40 Pro Plus
Price 66300 117490
Chipset Huawei Kirin 990 Octa core (2.86 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2.36 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
OS EMUI 10.1 Based on Android 10 Android v10 (Q)
Display OLED with punch-hole display-6.1 inches (15.49 cm)-1080 x 2340 pixels 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)-1200 x 2640 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB with 128GB of storage Internal Memory 512 GB and Expandable Memory Up to 256 GB
Rear Camera 16MP ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 shooter, a 50MP RYYB f/1.9 camera and an 8MP telephoto. 50 MP + 40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP
Front Camera 32 MP Primary Camera
Battery 3800 mAh 4200 mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 3, 2020 3:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel
News
Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel
Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free

News

Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free

Xiaomi launches 75-inch 4K TV and 60-inch Mi TV 4A

Smart TVs

Xiaomi launches 75-inch 4K TV and 60-inch Mi TV 4A

Coronavirus: Tech brands offering extended warranty

Photo Gallery

Coronavirus: Tech brands offering extended warranty

Coronavirus: Here are all tech brands offering extended warranty due to the lockdown

Photo Gallery

Coronavirus: Here are all tech brands offering extended warranty due to the lockdown

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: All you need to know

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: All you need to know

Most Popular

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

Nikon online photography classes are free in April

Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list

Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel

Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free

Oppo Reno Ace 2 will debut on April 13; confirms VP Shin Yiren

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P40 Pro Plus comes with Samsung OLED panel: Report

News

Huawei P40 Pro Plus comes with Samsung OLED panel: Report
Huawei wants Google Apps on its own AppGallery

News

Huawei wants Google Apps on its own AppGallery
Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall coming to Huawei AppGallery

Gaming

Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall coming to Huawei AppGallery
Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

News

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support
A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Features

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova 7 सीरीज इस तारीख को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Mi Fan Festival में शाओमी पेश करेगी Redmi Note 9S का स्पेशल एडिशन

Coronavirus को लेकर दिल्ली सरकार ने जारी किया व्हाट्सएप नंबर, मिलेगी जानकारी

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया नया वायरलेस ईयरबड्स Mi Air 2S, जानें फीचर्स

Vodafone ने जारी किए तीन सस्ते प्लान, कम कीमत में मिलेगी 90 दिनों तक की वैधता

Latest Videos

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look

News

Nikon online photography classes are free in April
News
Nikon online photography classes are free in April
Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list

News

Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list
Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel

News

Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel
Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free

News

Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free
Oppo Reno Ace 2 will debut on April 13; confirms VP Shin Yiren

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 will debut on April 13; confirms VP Shin Yiren