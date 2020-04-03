Chinese smartphone maker Huawei just launched its flagship smartphone series, the Huawei P40 lineup on the global stage. The series featured an updated design with the usual hardware and software upgrades. Most of the hardware updates revolved around the camera, screen, and processor. Just weeks after the launch, a new report has surfaced online sharing some information about the display upgrade. According to the report, Huawei has opted to use a Samsung OLED panel in its top-of-the-line P40 Pro+ smartphone. In addition, the report also noted that the company sources display panels from multiple suppliers for the P40 Pro. Let’s take a closer look at the new display related information.

Huawei P40 Pro Plus display panel details surface online; details

According to a report from The EELec, Huawei is “exclusively” using Samsung OLED panels for P40 Pro+. On the other hand, the P40 Pro uses OLED panels from Samsung, BOE, and LED Display. Moving to the regular P40, we only get OLED panels from BOE. This new information is not in line with previous reports circulating on the internet. Taking a look back, past reports noted that only BOE and LG Display were supplying OLED panels to Huawei for the P40 series. In fact, initial reports noted a claim from BOE CEO. As per the claim, BOE CEO noted that BOE was exclusively working on the P40 series.

Watch: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20000

As noted previously, P40 Pro+ and P40 Pro feature a 6.58-inch OLED display with 12,00×2,640 pixels resolution. Taking a look at P40, we get a 6.1-inch OLED panel with 1,080×2,340 pixels resolution. The report notes that Huawei is planning to shift more smartphones to use OLED panels. Currently, only 20 percent of Huawei devices use OLED panel.

Features Huawei P40 Huawei P40 Pro Plus Price 66300 117490 Chipset Huawei Kirin 990 Octa core (2.86 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2.36 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) OS EMUI 10.1 Based on Android 10 Android v10 (Q) Display OLED with punch-hole display-6.1 inches (15.49 cm)-1080 x 2340 pixels 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)-1200 x 2640 pixels Internal Memory 8GB with 128GB of storage Internal Memory 512 GB and Expandable Memory Up to 256 GB Rear Camera 16MP ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 shooter, a 50MP RYYB f/1.9 camera and an 8MP telephoto. 50 MP + 40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 32 MP Primary Camera Battery 3800 mAh 4200 mAh