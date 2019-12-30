comscore Huawei P40 Pro render with 5 rear cameras surface online | BGR India
Huawei P40 Pro render with penta camera setup surface online

The render images give a subjective picture of what to expect from the design of the smartphone.

  • Published: December 30, 2019 3:36 PM IST
huawei p40 pro leaked render

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is gearing up to its flagship Huawei P40 series, before the end of March next year. In the meantime, an unofficial render for the Huawei P40 Pro has surfaced online by famous leakster @RODENT950, showcasing the design of the upcoming smartphone.

Huawei P40 Pro design detailed

The smartphone render image showcases a dual selfie camera on the front, along with a punch-hole display. This design is similar to what we have seen on the Huawei nova 6. The display comes with thin bezels and a slight chin at the bottom.

The device also features a gradient design with glass finish on the back. Since there’s no physical fingerprint scanner in view, the device may likely get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The render images also highlight the presence of a power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device.

Additionally, the render showcases a five-camera setup on the back of the Huawei P40 Pro smartphone in a vertical arrangement. Taking a closer look, it features three rear-camera stacked in a vertical setup. While the remaining two cameras sit beside the same setup in a vertical alignment, accompanied by an LED flash.

Rumored features, specifications

As per previous leaks, the Huawei P40 Pro could come with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display and have 2K resolution. The device will be powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of camera, the device is likely to equip a five-sensor camera setup produced with Leica. The setup is likely to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. These will be accompanied by dedicated macro and ToF sensors.

On the software front, the device could ship with the company’s HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google’s Android OS. Its also expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

