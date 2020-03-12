comscore Huawei P40 Pro to feature upgraded RYYB sensor and more | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P40 Pro to feature upgraded RYYB sensor with improved zoom
News

Huawei P40 Pro to feature upgraded RYYB sensor with improved zoom

News

As previously noted, the company is all set to launch its Huawei P40 lineup on March 26, 2020. Let's check out the latest leaked details about the upcoming flagship smartphone lineup.

  • Published: March 12, 2020 10:06 AM IST
Huawei P40 Pro Mint Green

Photo: Evan Blass/Twitter

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is preparing to launch its latest flagship smartphone series in the market. As previously noted, the company is all set to launch its Huawei P40 lineup on March 26, 2020. The company confirmed that it will launch the smartphone at an online event a few days back amidst coronavirus concerns. Just weeks before the scheduled launch event, some new details have started surfacing the internet. Some of this information can be inferred from official teasers while others come from the usual sources. According to a recent report, it appears that Huawei P40 Pro will feature an updated, custom RYYB sensor.

Huawei P40 Pro updated camera details

According to new information from Gizmochina, the Huawei P40 series will come with upgraded cameras. Taking a closer look, the company will add an updated custom RYYB sensor on its P40 Pro smartphone. As per the report, this new series will “guarantee new records” in smartphone photography. In addition to the RYYB sensor, the smartphone will also come with improved zoom capabilities including a longer range. In addition, the company will also likely offer “new material” options to buyers. This likely hints at the arrival of “Vegan Leather” version of the Huawei P40 lineup. Talking more about the RYYB sensor, as per the report, a company executive shared some more information.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Camera Comparison

The executive revealed that Huawei has “invested a lot in this tech and wouldn’t want it to go to waste”. It went on to add that the company took inspiration from “Eagle eye” for improved resolution and clarity while zooming. A previous report also hinted at the possibility of “a huge camera bump” on the Huawei P40 series.

Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump; will be an online event

Also Read

Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump; will be an online event

Further, the company is likely to introduce bring the “Vegan Leather Orange” and “Vegan Leather Green” colors to the lineup. Huawei initially launched these colors with its Huawei Mate 30 lineup last year. Expected renders of the smartphone have already leaked out showcasing the quad rear camera.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 12, 2020 10:06 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei Freebuds 3 to launch in India this month
Wearables
Huawei Freebuds 3 to launch in India this month
Google Pixel 4a design and price revealed with a billboard

News

Google Pixel 4a design and price revealed with a billboard

Huawei P40 Pro to feature upgraded RYYB sensor and more

News

Huawei P40 Pro to feature upgraded RYYB sensor and more

E3 2020 has been finally cancelled over coronavirus fears

Gaming

E3 2020 has been finally cancelled over coronavirus fears

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series India launch today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series India launch today

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

Google Pixel 4a design and price revealed with a billboard

Huawei P40 Pro to feature upgraded RYYB sensor and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series India launch today

Oppo Find X2 series gets A+ rating from DisplayMate

Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Freebuds 3 to launch in India this month

Wearables

Huawei Freebuds 3 to launch in India this month
Huawei P40 Pro to feature upgraded RYYB sensor and more

News

Huawei P40 Pro to feature upgraded RYYB sensor and more
Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump

News

Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 now available for pre-book

News

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 now available for pre-book
TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge

News

TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge

हिंदी समाचार

Escobar Fold 2 फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन है Samsung Galaxy Fold, यूट्यूबर ने किया खुलासा

Samsung Galaxy M30s का 4GB RAM और 128GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट लॉन्च, इस ऑफर के साथ खरीदें

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज आज भारत में होगी लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

iPhone 9 के लिए इंतजार होगा और लंबा, जानिए कब लॉन्च हो सकता है किफायती आईफोन

Amazon के सीईओ को लगा झटका, एक दिन में इस वजह से डूब गए 7 अरब डॉलर

News

Google Pixel 4a design and price revealed with a billboard
News
Google Pixel 4a design and price revealed with a billboard
Huawei P40 Pro to feature upgraded RYYB sensor and more

News

Huawei P40 Pro to feature upgraded RYYB sensor and more
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series India launch today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series India launch today
Oppo Find X2 series gets A+ rating from DisplayMate

News

Oppo Find X2 series gets A+ rating from DisplayMate
Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update