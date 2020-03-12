Huawei P40 Pro to feature upgraded RYYB sensor and more

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is preparing to launch its latest flagship smartphone series in the market. As previously noted, the company is all set to launch its Huawei P40 lineup on March 26, 2020. The company confirmed that it will launch the smartphone at an online event a few days back amidst coronavirus concerns. Just weeks before the scheduled launch event, some new details have started surfacing the internet. Some of this information can be inferred from official teasers while others come from the usual sources. According to a recent report, it appears that Huawei P40 Pro will feature an updated, custom RYYB sensor.

Huawei P40 Pro updated camera details

According to new information from Gizmochina, the Huawei P40 series will come with upgraded cameras. Taking a closer look, the company will add an updated custom RYYB sensor on its P40 Pro smartphone. As per the report, this new series will “guarantee new records” in smartphone photography. In addition to the RYYB sensor, the smartphone will also come with improved zoom capabilities including a longer range. In addition, the company will also likely offer “new material” options to buyers. This likely hints at the arrival of “Vegan Leather” version of the Huawei P40 lineup. Talking more about the RYYB sensor, as per the report, a company executive shared some more information.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Camera Comparison

The executive revealed that Huawei has “invested a lot in this tech and wouldn’t want it to go to waste”. It went on to add that the company took inspiration from “Eagle eye” for improved resolution and clarity while zooming. A previous report also hinted at the possibility of “a huge camera bump” on the Huawei P40 series.

Further, the company is likely to introduce bring the “Vegan Leather Orange” and “Vegan Leather Green” colors to the lineup. Huawei initially launched these colors with its Huawei Mate 30 lineup last year. Expected renders of the smartphone have already leaked out showcasing the quad rear camera.