Huawei P40 Pro to offer a periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom

The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will reportedly be launched at an event in Paris in March 2020. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: December 21, 2019 3:12 PM IST
Huawei is all set to launch its next flagship smartphone soon. The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will reportedly be launched at an event in Paris in March 2020. The design renders of the Huawei P40 series recently surfaced online. Now, popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shed some light on what we can expect from the upcoming Huawei P40 Pro phone.

Kuo said the Huawei P40 Pro will offer a redesigned periscope telephoto lens, and it will be the world’s first phone with 10x optical zoom. The P40 Pro could feature a new 8-megapixel periscope zoom lens with an f/4.0 aperture, Huawei Central reports. The smartphone’s periscope module could support two mirrors as well as an extended field of view to achieve the higher 10x optical zoom capability.

Its predecessor Huawei P30 Pro uses just a prism lens. The standard version of the Huawei P40 Pro could offer a 5x optical zoom camera, similar to the P30 Pro. Kuo also suggested that the other high-end Nova, Honor, and Mate phones will also have the same 5x optical zoom camera in 2020.

Huawei P40 features, specifications (expected)

The upcoming series is likely to include three devices – P40, P40 Pro, P40 Lite. Based on the leaks we have come across so far, the Huawei P40 is likely to sport a 6.57-inch AMOLED display. It will run at 2K resolution and boast 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device will be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 SoC. Also on offer will be up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

For photography, the device is likely to equip a five-sensor camera setup produced with Leica. The setup is likely to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. These will be accompanied by dedicated macro and ToF sensors.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2019 3:12 PM IST

