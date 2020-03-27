comscore Huawei P40 Pro Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max | BGR India
Huawei P40 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Head-to-head comparison

Check out how the latest Huawei P40 Pro flagship stands against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the iPhone 11 Pro Max in terms of display, specifications, and camera.

  • Published: March 27, 2020 11:47 AM IST
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

With the recent launch of the Huawei P40 series, we now have a handful of flagships to have launched this year for a head-to-head comparison. The Huawei P40 Pro, in particular, will go right up with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Yes, we still have flagships that are yet to be launched. These include the OnePlus 8 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 10, and perhaps an iPhone 12 yet to launch this year.

However, with the phones that have launched, these three are the prime competitors for being the best so far. If you’re about to purchase a flagship phone between the three, here is a head-to-head to help you out.

Huawei P40 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Display

The Huawei P40 features a 6.58-inch OLED panel with 1200×2640 pixels resolution. It also packs in support for DCI-P3, HDR10, and 90Hz. There is a pill-shaped notch on the front of the phone with a front camera, a depth sensor, and an IR sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 1440×3200 pixel resolution. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, the screen also supports HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate at FHD resolution. It features a single punch-hole in the front for the front camera.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen. This has a resolution of 1242×2688 pixels. The scratch-resistant glass also has an oleophobic coating to avoid fingerprints and smudges. The screen supports HDR10 and 120Hz touch sampling.

Huawei P40 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specifications

The Huawei P40 Pro is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G 7nm processor and a Mali-G76 MP16 GPU. It is available in a single storage variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There are a 4,200mAh battery and 40W wired and wireless fast-charging. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and the Adreno 650 GPU. Alternatively, based on your region it may also be powered by the Exynos 990 and Mali-G77 MP11 GPU. The phone has memory options ranging from 12GB RAM + 128GB storage to 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. It also has 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max features Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset with the 4-core Apple GPU. It has memory variants ranging from 4GB RAM + 64GB storage to 4GB RAM + 512GB storage. It has a 3,969mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

Huawei P40 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera

The Huawei P40 Pro features a 50-megapixel f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 2.44µm, omnidirectional PDAF camera. It also features optical image stabilization. This is accompanied by a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom. There is also a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens along with a 3D ToF sensor. The P40 Pro camera uses Leica optics and can record video at up to 4K at 60 fps. There is a 32-megapixel f/2.2 front camera too that can record at up to 4K at 60 fps.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 108-megapixel f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF main sensor. This also features optical image stabilization. Additionally, there is a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with a 100x hybrid zoom. Lastly, there is also a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera sensor and a 3D ToF sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra can record at up to 8K at 24 fps or 4k at up to 60 fps. There is also a 40-megapixel f/2.2 front camera. That can also record at 4K 60 fps.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 12-megapixel f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF main camera. This supports optical image stabilization. There is also another 12-megapixel telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom. Lastly, there is a 12-megapixel f/2.4 ultrawide angle lens. There is no 3D ToF sensor on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It can, however, record at up to 4K at 60 fps. There is a 12-megapixel f/2.2 front camera that records videos at up to 4K at 60 fps.

  • Published Date: March 27, 2020 11:47 AM IST

