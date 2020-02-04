Huawei is set to launch the successor to the P30 series this year. According to numerous reports, the brand could launch the Huawei P40 series as early as March 2020. The P40 series consists of the Huawei P40, the P40 Pro and a P40 Lite. There are also talks of a supposed Huawei P40 Premium edition. Now we have a new real-life image of the upcoming P40 Pro.

The Huawei P40 Pro image shows off a nearly full-screen front on the smartphone. There is a dual punch-hole front-camera setup on the phone. Further, the rumored curved edges on the phone’s sides are very prominently visible in the new image. The image was first spotted by IndiaShopps.

Huawei P40 Pro – What we know so far

The devices are expected to feature the Huawei Kirin 990 5G processor that we saw on the Mate 30 series. The Huawei P40 Pro will also feature either very narrow or no bezels on the top and bottom of the smartphone.

The Huawei P40 Pro will come with a Penta-camera setup on the rear. It is expected to feature a 5X zoom with a rumoured 10x zoom on the Premium edition of the phone. The vanilla Huawei P40 will feature 3x optical zoom. The Huawei P40 Pro leaks we saw earlier also hint at a 6.5-6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution. Apart from the in-house Kirin 990 SoC, the phone could see up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Backing up the device will be a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Further, the phone could run EMUI 10 with Android 10 out of the box.

Richard Yu recently revealed that P40 series will run its own HarmonyOS instead of Google‘s Android. He also confirmed that HarmonyOS is now ready for smartphones. The company, however, is waiting to see if the situation with the US changes. In addition, Yu also revealed that Huawei has been considering selling its Kirin processors to other companies in industries such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics.