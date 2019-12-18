As we close in on the start of the near year, rumors around next year’s flagship devices are surfacing online. The latest report is around the much-awaited Huawei P40 series. Huawei Consumer BG CEO Richard Yu has revealed a few plans for the upcoming flagship series.

Yu was speaking at Huawei’s Shenzhen headquarters. He said that the Huawei P40 series will launch towards the end of March 2020. The global launch event will yet again take place in Paris, Huawei Central reports. He further claims that the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro will boast a design “never seen” before. These devices will also offer better photo quality, better performance, and better handling of tasks. The most interesting bit however is about how the flagship smartphones will run Android OS. This has been the talking point on the recent Huawei smartphones.

Yu claims that the P40 series will run Android 10-based EMUI. In other words, the in-house HarmonyOS won’t be used. In places where Google licenses can’t be acquired, the smartphones will run Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). HMS essentially includes apps like Huawei AppGallery, Huawei Mobile Cloud, Huawei Themes, Huawei Assistant and more. Lastly, he says that the P40 series will be made available via all distribution channels, operators and sellers. This will help it reach more regions in comparison to the Mate 30 series.

Huawei P40 features, specifications expected

The upcoming series is likely to include three devices – Huawei P40, P40 Pro, P40 Lite. Based on the leaks we have come across so far, the Huawei P40 is likely to sport a 6.57-inch AMOLED display. It will run at 2K resolution and boast 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device will be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 SoC. Also on offer will be up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

For photography, the device is likely to equip a five-sensor camera setup produced with Leica. The setup is likely to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. These will be accompanied by dedicated macro and ToF sensors.