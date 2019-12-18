comscore Huawei P40 with Android 10 to launch in March 2020: Report | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P40 running Android 10 to launch in March 2020: Report
News

Huawei P40 running Android 10 to launch in March 2020: Report

News

Huawei is likely to push the boundaries again when it launches its flagship P40 series next year. As we have seen before, the global launch event is likely to take place in March.

  • Published: December 18, 2019 11:17 AM IST
huawei-smartphone-logo-stock

As we close in on the start of the near year, rumors around next year’s flagship devices are surfacing online. The latest report is around the much-awaited Huawei P40 series. Huawei Consumer BG CEO Richard Yu has revealed a few plans for the upcoming flagship series.

Yu was speaking at Huawei’s Shenzhen headquarters. He said that the Huawei P40 series will launch towards the end of March 2020. The global launch event will yet again take place in Paris, Huawei Central reports. He further claims that the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro will boast a design “never seen” before. These devices will also offer better photo quality, better performance, and better handling of tasks. The most interesting bit however is about how the flagship smartphones will run Android OS. This has been the talking point on the recent Huawei smartphones.

Yu claims that the P40 series will run Android 10-based EMUI. In other words, the in-house HarmonyOS won’t be used. In places where Google licenses can’t be acquired, the smartphones will run Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). HMS essentially includes apps like Huawei AppGallery, Huawei Mobile Cloud, Huawei Themes, Huawei Assistant and more. Lastly, he says that the P40 series will be made available via all distribution channels, operators and sellers. This will help it reach more regions in comparison to the Mate 30 series.

Huawei P40 Lite launch soon; likely to be a rebranded Huawei Nova 6 SE

Also Read

Huawei P40 Lite launch soon; likely to be a rebranded Huawei Nova 6 SE

Huawei P40 features, specifications expected

The upcoming series is likely to include three devices – Huawei P40, P40 Pro, P40 Lite. Based on the leaks we have come across so far, the Huawei P40 is likely to sport a 6.57-inch AMOLED display. It will run at 2K resolution and boast 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device will be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 SoC. Also on offer will be up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

For photography, the device is likely to equip a five-sensor camera setup produced with Leica. The setup is likely to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. These will be accompanied by dedicated macro and ToF sensors.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 18, 2019 11:17 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Hike Sticker Chat: How to create HikeMoji stickers
How To
Hike Sticker Chat: How to create HikeMoji stickers
OnePlus Concept One to be unveiled at CES 2020

News

OnePlus Concept One to be unveiled at CES 2020

PUBG Mobile update brings fixes to 0.16.0 update; details

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update brings fixes to 0.16.0 update; details

Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker to go on sale today

News

Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker to go on sale today

Galaxy A01 is the newest budget smartphone from Samsung

News

Galaxy A01 is the newest budget smartphone from Samsung

Most Popular

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

Here's why Vladimir Putin still uses Windows XP

Huawei P40 to launch in March 2020: Report

OnePlus Concept One to be unveiled at CES 2020

Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker to go on sale today

Galaxy A01 is the newest budget smartphone from Samsung

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P40 to launch in March 2020: Report

News

Huawei P40 to launch in March 2020: Report
New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch

News

New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch
Vivo teases Funtouch OS 10 rollout schedule

News

Vivo teases Funtouch OS 10 rollout schedule
Moto Razr 2019 coming soon to India

News

Moto Razr 2019 coming soon to India
Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling

News

Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling

हिंदी समाचार

बैटरी वाला Amazon Echo Input आज पहली बार सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर

BSNL एक कीमत में दे रही है 3 सर्विस, डेली मिलेगा 10GB डाटा

Oppo के पोस्टर से सामने आईं Oppo A91 और A8 की डिटेल्स, Oppo Reno 3 का डिजाइन भी हुआ रिवील

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro आज दोपहर 12बजे Amazon, Mi.com पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा

Infinix Hot 8 आज Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत, सेल ऑफर्स और फीचर्स

News

Here's why Vladimir Putin still uses Windows XP
News
Here's why Vladimir Putin still uses Windows XP
Huawei P40 to launch in March 2020: Report

News

Huawei P40 to launch in March 2020: Report
OnePlus Concept One to be unveiled at CES 2020

News

OnePlus Concept One to be unveiled at CES 2020
Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker to go on sale today

News

Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker to go on sale today
Galaxy A01 is the newest budget smartphone from Samsung

News

Galaxy A01 is the newest budget smartphone from Samsung