Huawei P40 series could launch in 3 flagship variants

Huawei P40 series could launch with 3 different flagship editions, reveal leaks

The three-variant-flagship was adopted by many brands over the last year and many brands including Huawei, Samsung and OnePlus are expected to follow.

  Published: January 3, 2020 9:26 AM IST
Huawei is known for launching two phones with every new edition of it’s flagship P series. These are the standard version and the pro version. For instance, the last P30 series had two phones – The Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Pro. However, the company could reportedly launch its new flagship – the Huawei P40 series, in three variants.

This seems to be a new trend in the making since we have seen brands slowly drift from a single flagship to two versions, and then to three over the last decade. For instance, the Apple iPhone 11 was launched in three versions – The iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.  The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series will soon get their third editions of the series. Further, there are also rumors of OnePlus launching three editions in the OnePlus 8 series.

According to a Twitter leaker ‘Teme’, the Huawei P40 series may also come in three models. Further, when asked if he meant three as in a Lite, a Standard and a Pro model, his response was surprising. The leaker was referring to three flagship models.

Another reply later on suggested that one of these models could be a Porsche or a Max edition device. Moreover, in another tweet, the leaker said the camera design could “still be more like a P30 pro than a new rectangle for base models”. The design of the camera in the third edition could however, be like the renders we saw earlier.

According to the renders we saw, two models of the Huawei P40 will feature a rectangular camera design. However, since the new rumors, it is possible that a third model will feature a different camera module design.

Huawei P40 series internal specifications

The Huawei P40 series flagships should be powered by the Kirin 990 5G. However, it is likely that the base variant will have the regular Kirin 990 without an integrated 5G modem. All three variants will most likely run EMUI 10 based on Android 10 right out the box. However the information is not officially confirmed. Until we see official confirmation of some sort, or some leaked images, it is best to take these rumors with a grain of salt.

 

