Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump
  Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump; will be an online event
Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump; will be an online event

Huawei P40 series is expected to include three models and is tipped to feature a 52-megapixel main camera. Will it manage to beat Samsung in the camera department?

  Published: March 11, 2020 10:33 AM IST
Huawei P40 Pro launch teaser

Huawei is set to launch its next flagship smartphones on March 26. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to unveil Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Premium Edition later this month. Last month, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, confirmed that the launch will take place in Paris, France. Now, the company has confirmed that it will have an online-only event due to Coronavirus outbreak. The company has also posted official teaser for the upcoming flagship series on its website.

The teaser image also offers a sneak peek at the camera setup of the upcoming flagship smartphone. It seems to suggest that the Huawei P40 series will come with a really big camera bump. There are rumors doing the rounds that there will be at least five cameras on the back of this device. We already know that Huawei P40 will be the most affordable of the three devices. They are also likely to lack Google Mobile Services and thus apps like Gmail and Play Store. However, the search giant seems to have applied for a license to offer GMS to the Chinese smartphone maker.

All the three models are tipped to come equipped with Huawei’s Kirin 990 chipset. We might see the flagship model use 5G variant of the SoC while the P40 might go with 4G support. There have been early rumors of the P40 Pro coming with a 52-megapixel main camera. There will be a second 40-megapixel cine sensor for ultra wide-angle shots. The third sensor could be an 8-megapixel periscope lens with equivalent focal length of 125mm. Huawei P40 Premium Edition, however, is expected to be a behemoth in terms of camera setup.

It is expected to feature a 52-megapixel main camera with a massive sensor paired with a 40-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter. There will also be a periscope camera for zoom and a 3D ToF sensor for depth. The last shooter is rumored to be the macro camera for close-up shots. As mentioned before, Huawei will live stream the event and link should be up closer to the launch event. It will compete with Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the recently launched Oppo Find X2 series.

  Published Date: March 11, 2020 10:33 AM IST

