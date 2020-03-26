Huawei P40 Series launch today: Livestream details, expected specs

The Huawei P40 series launch will take place today. The company is expected to unveil Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro phones at an online-only event. The Huawei P40 series price is expected to start from CNY 3,988 (around Rs 42,700). The Chinese company will be live streaming the launch event via its official YouTube account. The Huawei P40-series launch will start at 6:30PM today. Read on to find out everything about the upcoming Huawei devices.

Huawei P40, Huawei 40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro+ price (expected)

If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Huawei P40 price might be launched with a price label of CNY 3,988, which is around Rs 42,700 in India. This price could be for the base 64GB storage variant. The 128GB model could cost CNY 4,288 (approximately Rs 45,900), whereas the 256GB variant could be priced at CNY 4,788 (approximately Rs. 51,500).

The Huawei P40 Pro, on the other hand, may come with a price tag of CNY 5,488 (approximately Rs 59,000), which will for the 128GB option. The company is also expected to offer a 256GB storage model, which might be available for CNY 5,988 (approximately Rs 64,400). There could also be a 512GB storage version of the smartphone, which might be priced at CNY 6,788 (approximately Rs 73,000).

Huawei P40 Pro specifications (leaked)

As per leaks, the Huawei P40 Pro could feature a 6.58-inch display. It will likely be powered by Huawei’s own flagship Kirin 990 5G processor. The smartphone will also feature a Leica Ultra Vison quad rear camera setup. The rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel main sensor along with a 40-megapixel secondary sensor. The module will also include a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor and lastly a 3D ToF sensor.

The Huawei P40 Pro will also use the Huawei XD Fusion Engine for pictures. Moreover, the smartphone will also feature 50x SuperSensing Zoom with stabilization in the telephoto lens. On the front, the phone will have a 32-megapixel main sensor along with a secondary depth sensor.

The Huawei P40 Pro will reportedly be available in the same silver, gold, black, blue and breathing crystal finishes as the standard model. Other leaks have however also hinted at a new mint green color variant along with the others. Huawei is also expected to put in a 4,200mAh battery with 40W wired charging support and 27W or 40W wireless charging support.

Huawei P40 specifications (leaked)

The vanilla Huawei P40 will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch display and will also be powered by the same Kirin 990 5G SoC. The phone will sport a triple-rear camera setup. This will consist of a 50-megapixel main sensor along with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. There will also be an 8-megapixel third sensor with Huawei’s XD Fusion Engine for pictures. The camera setup on the back will reportedly also feature 30X zoom support. The front will have the same 32-megapixel camera sensor. The phone is expected to feature a 3,800mAh battery, with an unspecified fast charging mechanism.

Huawei is also expected to launch a special variant of the P40 Pro. This variant will be called the Pro Plus or P40 Premium. It is expected to feature a 52-megapixel 1/1.28” Sony IMX700 Hexadeca Bayer RYYB lens. This will be accompanied by a 40-megapixel 1/1.5” Sony IMX650 ultrawide Cine RGGB lens. There will also be a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a dual prism periscope zoom lens with 10x optical zoom and a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor.