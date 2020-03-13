comscore Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details
News

Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

News

The Huawei P40 Pro will reportedly come with a starting price of 999 euros (approximately Rs 82,640).

  • Updated: March 13, 2020 3:36 PM IST
Huawei P40 Pro

The Huawei P40 series will launch on March 26. Ahead of the official launch, a reliable tipster has leaked the pricing details of the phone. The Huawei P40 Pro will reportedly come with a starting price of 999 euros (approximately Rs 82,640). The standard Huawei P40 might be priced between 799 euros (roughly Rs 66,090) and 899 euros (approx. Rs 74,370) in Europe.

Related Stories


A website with name TechBlog has also shared the pricing details of the devices. As per the cited source, the P40 will cost 849 euros (roughly Rs 70,230, whereas the P40 Pro could cost 1,139 euros (approx. Rs 94,220). On March 26, the company is expected to launch Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and Huawei P40 Pro PE phones.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The upcoming smartphone from the brand will pack the home-brewed Kirin 990 chipset. Besides, recent CNMO report revealed that the Huawei P40 could be available for 999 euros (approximately Rs 82,640), which will be the price for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB configuration could cost 1,099 euros (approximately Rs 90,910). The top-end 8GB RAM + 512GB storage model might be priced at 1,249 euros (roughly Rs 1,033,20).

Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump; will be an online event

Also Read

Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump; will be an online event

If leaks are to be believed, the company will launch P40 Dragon Edition, Gundam, Aerospace Edition, and more. All the upcoming flagships from Huawei are expected to offer top-notch photography experience, and powerful specifications. Gizmochina claims that the Huawei P40 series will lack Google Mobile Services (GMS).

We might see the flagship model use a 5G variant of the SoC while the P40 might go with 4G support. There have been early rumors of the P40 Pro coming with a 52-megapixel main camera. There will be a second 40-megapixel cine sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots. The third sensor could be an 8-megapixel periscope lens with an equivalent focal length of 125mm.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 13, 2020 3:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 13, 2020 3:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung One UI 2.1 will reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10
News
Samsung One UI 2.1 will reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10
Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

News

Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch

News

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch

PUBG update 6.3 goes live on Test Server with Panzerfaust, other changes

Gaming

PUBG update 6.3 goes live on Test Server with Panzerfaust, other changes

Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Samsung One UI 2.1 will reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10

Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch

New MacBook Pro, Air Q2 2020 launch hinted

Coronavirus: Microsoft Build 2020 gets canceled

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

News

Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details
Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch

News

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch
Huawei Freebuds 3 to launch in India this month

Wearables

Huawei Freebuds 3 to launch in India this month
Huawei P40 Pro to feature upgraded RYYB sensor and more

News

Huawei P40 Pro to feature upgraded RYYB sensor and more
Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump

News

Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG अपडेट 6.3 टेस्ट सर्वर पर लाइव, ऐसे होंगे नए फीचर

यूट्यूब पर आया नया फीचर, इस तरह से करेगा काम, जानिए इसके फायदे

Huawei P40 Series की कीमत लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुई लीक

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Helio G80 चिपसेट के साथ 17 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Samsung One UI 2.1 will reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10
News
Samsung One UI 2.1 will reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10
Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

News

Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details
Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch

News

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch
New MacBook Pro, Air Q2 2020 launch hinted

News

New MacBook Pro, Air Q2 2020 launch hinted
Coronavirus: Microsoft Build 2020 gets canceled

News

Coronavirus: Microsoft Build 2020 gets canceled