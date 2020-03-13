Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

The Huawei P40 series will launch on March 26. Ahead of the official launch, a reliable tipster has leaked the pricing details of the phone. The Huawei P40 Pro will reportedly come with a starting price of 999 euros (approximately Rs 82,640). The standard Huawei P40 might be priced between 799 euros (roughly Rs 66,090) and 899 euros (approx. Rs 74,370) in Europe.

A website with name TechBlog has also shared the pricing details of the devices. As per the cited source, the P40 will cost 849 euros (roughly Rs 70,230, whereas the P40 Pro could cost 1,139 euros (approx. Rs 94,220). On March 26, the company is expected to launch Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and Huawei P40 Pro PE phones.

The upcoming smartphone from the brand will pack the home-brewed Kirin 990 chipset. Besides, recent CNMO report revealed that the Huawei P40 could be available for 999 euros (approximately Rs 82,640), which will be the price for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB configuration could cost 1,099 euros (approximately Rs 90,910). The top-end 8GB RAM + 512GB storage model might be priced at 1,249 euros (roughly Rs 1,033,20).

If leaks are to be believed, the company will launch P40 Dragon Edition, Gundam, Aerospace Edition, and more. All the upcoming flagships from Huawei are expected to offer top-notch photography experience, and powerful specifications. Gizmochina claims that the Huawei P40 series will lack Google Mobile Services (GMS).

We might see the flagship model use a 5G variant of the SoC while the P40 might go with 4G support. There have been early rumors of the P40 Pro coming with a 52-megapixel main camera. There will be a second 40-megapixel cine sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots. The third sensor could be an 8-megapixel periscope lens with an equivalent focal length of 125mm.