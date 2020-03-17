Huawei P40 series teaser shows curved body; renders leaked

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is set to launch its next flagship smartphone next week. Huawei P40 series, the camera-centric flagship, will be unveiled via an online-only event on March 26. While the company had initially planned to unveil the device via an on-ground event in Paris, it had to cancel the same due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus. The company will instead announce these devices via an online event. With the launch just weeks away, Huawei has begun teasing the upcoming flagship smartphone.

Huawei P40 Series launch: What to expect

The teaser video aims to show the curved design of the smartphone. There is a possibility that we are looking at the next-generation waterfall display previously seen on the Huawei Mate 30 series. The video also shows rounded corners and the camera sensors seem to be placed in a rectangular module on the back. The rumors suggest that Huawei P40 will have glass back while the P40 Pro Premium Edition is tipped to feature a ceramic back. The teaser was released just a few hours after Evan Blass tweeted official renders.

It has now been established that there will be three models in this series. Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are likely to be joined by Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition. While they look identical in the render, there will be a key difference. The Huawei P40 has a triple rear camera setup without a periscope zoom. Huawei P40 Pro has a quad rear camera setup with a periscope lens. The Premium Edition takes it a step further with penta rear camera setup. The render shared by Blass only shows the rear design.

The leaked render further reveals that Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will come in silver, grey, orange (or gold), black, blue and aurora colors. The P40 Pro Premium Edition is likely to come in either black or white ceramic edition. We are expecting to see 120Hz OLED display, Kirin 990 5G chipset, an updated RYYB main camera on the back and probably a dual punch-hole for selfie camera. These devices will lack Google Mobile Services and are tipped to start at RMB 4,788 (around Rs 50,800) in China.