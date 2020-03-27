Huawei has launched three new flagship smartphones without Google Mobile Services. At a live event, the Chinese smartphone maker launched Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro+. With these new devices, the company claims to redefine mobile photography. It is describing the experience as “Visionary Photography”. These three devices differ from each other in multiple areas and here is how.

Camera

Huawei P-series has always been about photography and this year, it only seems better. All the three models feature a new sensor, updated optics and improved software. At the front, all the three devices feature a 32-megapixel main camera paired with an IR Depth/Gesture camera and an ambient/proximity sensor. Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ support autofocus while the vanilla variant only has fixed focus. On the back, Huawei P40 has three cameras while P40 Pro and Pro+ have quad and penta camera setup.

The main camera on all three devices is a new 50-megapixel Leica Ultra Vision system. It has a f/1.9 aperture and a larger 1/1.28-inch sensor with 8 color channel support. The sensor also gets support for full pixel Octa PD autofocus. The P40 has a second 8-megapixel optically stabilized telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The P40 Pro and Pro+ get 40-megapixel Ultra wide-angle cine lens with f/1.8 aperture and phase detect autofocus.

The Huawei P40 has a 12-megapixel periscope lens for 5x optical zoom and a 3D ToF sensor for depth sensing. If zoom is the main requirement then Huawei P40 Pro+ takes it a notch further. There is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom like the Huawei P40. It is paired with a second 8-megapixel periscope lens to offer 10x optical zoom. Both the lenses feature optical image stabilization. It also has a 3D ToF sensor for portrait mode pictures. There is also support for 4K video recording at 60 fps this year.

Specifications

All the three devices are powered by Kirin 990 mobile chipset. They also support 5G by default and are expected to offer support in all major markets. Huawei P40 has a flat 6.1-inch OLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels. The Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ feature a 6.58-inch display with 90Hz refresh, Full HD+ resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels and HDR10 support. The display is curved on all the four edges, which could make it better than the waterfall display on the Mate 30 Pro. They run Android 10 based on AOSP and come with Huawei Mobile Services. All the three models feature an improved in-display fingerprint sensor.

Huawei claims it is 30 percent larger and 30 percent faster. They all have 8GB RAM but storage differs. Huawei P40 comes with 128GB storage while P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ get 256GB and 512GB storage. Huawei P40 has a 3,800mAh battery while P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ feature a larger 4,200mAh battery. They support 40W wired and 40W wireless charging. Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will be offered in five colors: Classic Black, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Silver Frost and Blush Gold. Huawei P40 Pro+ has a ceramic back and will be available in black or white finish.

Price and Availability

Huawei P40 is the cheapest of the three models launched by the company. It is priced at €799 in Europe while Huawei P40 Pro is priced at €999. Both the devices will go on sale in Europe from April 7, 2020. Huawei P40 Pro+ is much more premium and is priced at €1,399. It will, however, go on sale only in June of this year. It is not clear whether the device was affected by Coronavirus lockdown in the last two months.