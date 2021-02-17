comscore Huawei P50 series with 200x zoom capability to launch in March: Report
Huawei P50 series with 120Hz display, 200x digital zoom tipped to launch in March

Huawei P50 series could feature quad-curved 120Hz display, improved camera with 200x digital zoom, Kirin 9000 chipset and 66W fast charging support.

Representational image of Huawei P40 Pro Plus

Huawei have had a rough time following US trade restriction that nearly put the tech giant’s global supply under pressure. However, the company is pulling up its sleeves for the launch of its upcoming flagship P-series smartphones as early as March. Also Read - Huawei's next foldable smartphone is coming on February 22

Latest report on the line indicate that the new Huawei P-lineup dubbed as Huawei P50 series will likely see the light by the end of March. As per the tipster Teme the new lineup is said to debut between March 26 and March 28. Similar to the previous iteration, the P50 series will offer three models- Huawei P50, Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pro+. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones ranking on AnTuTu now (December 2020)

Huawei P50 series specifications (expected) Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 20 SE powered by Kirin 710A SoC launched: Price, specifications

As per the tipster RODENT950, the high-end Huawei P50 Pro will get a tall 6.7-inch display. The display is said to be ‘quad-curved,’ similar to what we have seen in previous P-series models. The display on the P50 Pro will likely have 120Hz refresh rate. As per report, the panel on the new P50 series will be by Chinese manufacturer BOE.

Details on Huawei P50 and P50 Pro+ screen size is scarce as of now, however, we expect rumour mill to unveil the aspects in the coming weeks.

Moving on, the tipster suggested that the vanilla version of the Huawei P50 series will ship with the in-house Kirin 9000E processor. While the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pro+ will be powered by the flagship HiSilicon Kirin 9000 chipset.

The new series will get major overhaul in terms of design aesthetic. According to the tipster, Huawei will likely take a different approach for the rear-facing camera design. To recall, a CAD render of the purported Huawei P50 smartphone appeared online last December that revealed a punch-hole camera up front. Previous reports have suggested that both P50 and P50 Pro+ will get a slimmer glass/ceramic design and new gesture support. Besides improved industrial design, the smartphones will likely get enhanced photographic capability.

Speaking of the camera configuration, the next-gen Huawei P-series is tipped to sport super imaging system and Leica branded quad/penta lens with super zoom that is said to offer up to 200x digital zoom. The devices are expected to run EMUI 11 based Android 11 OS. In terms of battery backup, the P50 and P50 Pro+ could equip a 4,200mAh and 4,300mAh battery respectively. The smartphones will likely come with 66W/50W fast charging report.

Huawei P50 series launch (expected)

While Huawei usually takes the MWC stage to reveal their flagship series, this time around the launch timeline will likely get delayed, if the reports are to be believed. As per the leakster RODENT@950, Huawei has finalized the design and the devices are ready to go into mass production.

  Published Date: February 17, 2021 10:01 AM IST

