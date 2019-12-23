comscore Huawei patents a smartphone with flip camera setup | BGR India
Huawei patents a smartphone with flip camera setup

The concept illustration showcases a full bezel-less display with the flip camera setup.

  • Published: December 23, 2019 5:08 PM IST
huawei flip camera smartphone

Similar to Asus, Samsung and Oppo, now Huawei also intends to bring the bezel-less phone with no-notch and flip camera setup in future smartphones. The Chinese electronics major has been granted a patent by WIPO Global Design Database which shows a smartphone with a flip-up camera system, similar to the Asus ZenFone 6.

Huawei smartphone flip camera setup detailed

The flip camera module on the Huawei patent phone includes a triple rear-camera setup accompanied by an LED flash. The three camera sensors will work both as a front-facing and rear-facing cameras. The module will rest on the back of the device and work normally as a rear-camera setup. But when users open the front-facing camera, the module will flip 180-degree and function as a front-facing snapper. Giving users the capability to take higher-resolution selfies from the primary cameras, MSPU reports.

The power and volume rocker buttons are placed on the right-hand side of this phone. While the SIM card tray is on the left-hand side of the smartphone. Based on this design patent, the device sports really thin front bezels but it doesn’t show any fingerprint reader, so it could have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Upcoming smartphones

Including a flip-up camera setup would be an ambitious step on the company’s part. It is likely that Huawei will test out this design with a mid-range phone before including it in flagship Mate or P-series. Huawei will likely launch its next flagship smartphone soon. The Huawei P40-series will reportedly be launched at an event in Paris in March 2020.

The upcoming series is likely to include three devices – P40, P40 Pro, P40 Lite. Based on the leaks so far, the Huawei P40 is likely to sport a 6.57-inch AMOLED display. It will run at 2K resolution and boast 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood will be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 SoC.

For photography, the device is likely to feature a five-sensor camera setup produced with Leica. The setup is likely to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. These will be accompanied by dedicated macro and ToF sensors.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2019 5:08 PM IST

