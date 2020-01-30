comscore Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung
Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally in 2019 despite US trade ban issue

This was the result of an aggressive push from Huawei in the Chinese market, where it achieved almost 40 percent market share, said the report.

  Published: January 30, 2020 5:15 PM IST
Huawei Stock Photo MWC Huawei Ban

Despite facing the US sanctions, Huawei with 16 percent market share surpassed Apple to become the second-largest smartphone brand globally – after Samsung – in the calendar year 2019, a new report said on Thursday. Samsung with 20 percent share topped the calendar year 2019 while Apple with 13 percent marker share came third, said Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service.

This was the result of an aggressive push from Huawei in the Chinese market, where it achieved almost 40 percent market share, said the report. China accounted for over 60 percent of Huawei’s total shipments. Overall, the global smartphone market declined 1 percent (year-on-year) with 1.48 billion smartphones being shipped in 2019 – first time that the smartphone market has declined for two consecutive years. However, the decline was slower than in 2018 (4 percent YoY).

Huawei Band 4 fitness band will go on sale starting February 1: Check features, launch price

Huawei Band 4 fitness band will go on sale starting February 1: Check features, launch price

The top five brands captured 66 percent of the market in 2019, compared to 65 percent in 2018 and 62 percent in 2017, said the report. 2019 brought both innovations, 5G, folding displays, but also an uncertain trade and political climate.

“There have been growing tensions among several countries that have impacted the smartphone market. For example, the US pressure on Huawei, and tensions between Japan-Korea that led to uncertainties in the memory market,” said Varun Mishra, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the smartphone market actually grew 3 percent YoY, indicating signs of a recovery which is expected in 2020. Apple gained the top spot in the Q4 global smartphone market with 18 percent market share, followed by Samsung at 17 percent and Huawei at 14 percent.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: January 30, 2020 5:15 PM IST

