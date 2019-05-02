Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report

The electronics and telecommunication major Huawei Technologies is reportedly planning world’s first 5G television as early as this year. Sources familiar with the plan told the Nikkei Asian Review that it could be a high-end 8K resolution display television for the premium segment.

According to the report, Huawei is aiming to launch an 8K TV carrying 5G module by 2019-end. If the company somehow manages the production, it is possible that it’ll be the world’s first 5G television. It’s been said the new generation network will allow television to download data-heavy content, such as 360 degree videos in which viewers can watch in every direction, and virtual reality programs.

Huawei is been challenging Samsung and Apple in PC market, and is looking to be among top five PC makers in three years. The Chinese tech giant is also the world’s biggest telecom equipment maker. It overtook Apple in the first quarter of 2019 to become the second-largest smartphone maker by shipments, just behind Samsung.

In the market for high-end consumer electronics, the ultrahigh-definition 8K resolution represents most advanced TV screen with 16 times more pixels than the standard full-HD TVs in the market right now. These are mostly smart TVs that are Wi-Fi enabled for internet access. But when it’ll come to a 5G TV, the potential benefits would be that it would not require the fiber optics, DTH or traditional cable boxes. Instead, the television itself would act as a router hub for all other electronic devices in your home.

Currently, Samsung is the world’s biggest TV maker. The South Korean major recently started shipping its own 8K TV, but without 5G capability. The Samsung 8K TV is priced at starting $4,999, and would be available this spring.