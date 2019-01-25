Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker

Huawei has been facing pressure from the west, where it has been banned from selling products and services in the United States. However, that hasn’t stopped Huawei to displace Apple from the second spot, and become the second largest smartphone vendor for more than two quarters.

Next, the Chinese smartphone and technology giant is looking to pip Samsung and take the top spot in 2020. This is despite the fact that the company isn’t allowed to sell smartphones in the US. “This year at the soonest, next year at the latest, we will become number one,” Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business, told reporters in Beijing (via CNN Business).

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Yu added saying that Huawei sold more than 200 million smartphones in 2018, which is a growth of 30 percent compared to the earlier year. He further added saying that the company sold more than 100 million smart devices, which includes wearables and tablets. This resulted in an increase of over 40 percent in sales revenue, and business rising to $52 billion.

Up next, Huawei is all set to make its presence felt at MWC 2019, which takes place next month in Barcelona between February 25 and February 28. The company is expected to introduce the Huawei P30 series smartphones at the event along with a 5G foldable phone powered by Kirin 980 SoC.

The company will also be showcasing the Balong 5000 5G modem that can achieve peak 5G download speed of 4.6Gbps on sub-6GHz low-frequency band, and 6.5Gbps in the millimeter wave frequency band.