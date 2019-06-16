comscore Huawei postpones foldable Mate X shipments to September | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei postpones foldable Mate X shipments to September
News

Huawei postpones foldable Mate X shipments to September

News

Huawei Mate X was launched in February this year. The Chinese tech giant said that it was taking a "cautious" approach with the shipments, following the failed launch of Samsung's own foldable device - the Galaxy Fold.

  • Published: June 16, 2019 5:08 PM IST
huawei-mate-x-bgr-1

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has delayed the market delivery of its foldable smartphone Mate X from June to September. Huawei Mate X was launched in February this year. The Chinese tech giant said that it was taking a “cautious” approach with the shipments, following the failed launch of Samsung’s own foldable device – the Galaxy Fold, The Verge reported late on Friday.

After extensive tests, the device has passed the Chinese 3C certification mark, a mandatory product certification system with the aim of protecting consumer security, under model number TAH-AN00. It is likely to include a new power adapter with a maximum output of 65W with a HW-200200CP1 charger. The smartphone when unfolded, measures in at 8-inches while the Galaxy Fold’s display is 7.3-inches. When folded, the displays are 6.6-inches and 4.6-inches, respectively.

Huawei’s HongMeng OS will be 60% faster than Android: Report

Also Read

Huawei’s HongMeng OS will be 60% faster than Android: Report

The device comes powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 9.0 and is powered by a 4,500mh battery and supports proprietary fast charging.

Meanwhile in another news, Huawei phones are reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen. The company suddenly turned on advertisements on lockscreen for various smartphones. A number of users started reporting about the same from last few of days.the ads are appearing for several Huawei smartphones. It is mostly for users who have the preinstalled landscape background wallpapers. The affected list of phones said to include the P30 Pro, the P20, the P20 Lite, Honor 10, and Huawei P20 Pro.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Most Huawei phone owners started sharing screenshots of the advertisements on June 12. The intensity of ads and number of devices increased the next day. It has been reported that users from all over the world, including in Europe and South Africa were impacted, however, a number can’t be defined.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 16, 2019 5:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei postpones foldable Mate X shipments to September
thumb-img
News
Realme 4 retail box leaked on a video
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi supplier opens 1st India manufacturing plant
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi India teases Redmi K20 Pro as 'World's Fastest Phone'

Editor's Pick

Realme 4 retail box leaked on a video
News
Realme 4 retail box leaked on a video
OnePlus caught leaking email addresses via 'Shot on OnePlus' app

News

OnePlus caught leaking email addresses via 'Shot on OnePlus' app

Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work

News

Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed beyond July: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed beyond July: Report

Xiaomi India teases Redmi K20 Pro as 'World's Fastest Phone'

News

Xiaomi India teases Redmi K20 Pro as 'World's Fastest Phone'

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

Huawei postpones foldable Mate X shipments to September

Realme 4 retail box leaked on a video

Xiaomi supplier opens 1st India manufacturing plant

OnePlus caught leaking email addresses via 'Shot on OnePlus' app

Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei postpones foldable Mate X shipments to September

News

Huawei postpones foldable Mate X shipments to September
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed beyond July: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed beyond July: Report
Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen

News

Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019
Huawei s Android replacement HongMeng OS will be 60% faster

News

Huawei s Android replacement HongMeng OS will be 60% faster

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram को टक्कर देने के लिए Amazon ने लॉन्च की थी Spark ऐप, दो साल में ही करनी पड़ गई बंद

Facebook शुरू करेगी कमेंट रैंकिंग, सार्थक होगी बातचीत

Huawei ने फोल्डेबल Mate X की डिलीवरी सितंबर तक टाली

India vs Pakistan cricket Live Streaming: आज ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 में भारत के सामने होगा Pakistan, स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे देखें लाइव मैच

Father's Day 2019 पर Google का शानदार तीन एनिमेटिड स्लाइड वाला Doodle

News

Huawei postpones foldable Mate X shipments to September
News
Huawei postpones foldable Mate X shipments to September
Realme 4 retail box leaked on a video

News

Realme 4 retail box leaked on a video
Xiaomi supplier opens 1st India manufacturing plant

News

Xiaomi supplier opens 1st India manufacturing plant
OnePlus caught leaking email addresses via 'Shot on OnePlus' app

News

OnePlus caught leaking email addresses via 'Shot on OnePlus' app
Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work

News

Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work