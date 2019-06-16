Huawei postpones foldable Mate X shipments to September

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has delayed the market delivery of its foldable smartphone Mate X from June to September. Huawei Mate X was launched in February this year. The Chinese tech giant said that it was taking a “cautious” approach with the shipments, following the failed launch of Samsung’s own foldable device – the Galaxy Fold, The Verge reported late on Friday.

After extensive tests, the device has passed the Chinese 3C certification mark, a mandatory product certification system with the aim of protecting consumer security, under model number TAH-AN00. It is likely to include a new power adapter with a maximum output of 65W with a HW-200200CP1 charger. The smartphone when unfolded, measures in at 8-inches while the Galaxy Fold’s display is 7.3-inches. When folded, the displays are 6.6-inches and 4.6-inches, respectively.

The device comes powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 9.0 and is powered by a 4,500mh battery and supports proprietary fast charging.

Meanwhile in another news, Huawei phones are reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen. The company suddenly turned on advertisements on lockscreen for various smartphones. A number of users started reporting about the same from last few of days.the ads are appearing for several Huawei smartphones. It is mostly for users who have the preinstalled landscape background wallpapers. The affected list of phones said to include the P30 Pro, the P20, the P20 Lite, Honor 10, and Huawei P20 Pro.

Most Huawei phone owners started sharing screenshots of the advertisements on June 12. The intensity of ads and number of devices increased the next day. It has been reported that users from all over the world, including in Europe and South Africa were impacted, however, a number can’t be defined.

