Huawei could launch a 40W SuperCharge compatible power bank

Huawei's fast charging technology is among the fastest around today, but is currently limited to charging while using the dedicated wall adapter and cable.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 11:49 AM IST
huawei-mate-20-pro-india-launch

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Fast charging has been around for a while, but the new trend is pushing smartphones to charge even faster. Two-hour charge times are pretty much a given at this point, and the new drive is to get a 100 percent charge in under an hour. Devices such as the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition (30W), Oppo R17 Pro (50W) and Huawei Mate 20 Pro (40W) are pushing innovation in this space, with faster-than-fast charging standards. However, super-fast charging is currently limited to dedicated wall adapters and special cables on all of these phones.

However according to a new report, Huawei could be working to bring its fast charging technology to a power bank, thus allowing super-fast charging even while away from a plug point. The Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly working on a new power bank that is compatible with its new SuperCharge technology, allowing 40W fast charging for a rapid burst of power and low charge levels. The information was reported on by ChargerLab through its Twitter handle, citing supply chain sources.

The report further suggests that the charger will be of 10,000mAh capacity, and will be able to fast charge the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Honor Magic 2 – both of which support 40W fast charging – at the peak speed. The power bank will also likely be backwards-compatible with earlier Huawei fast charging technologies, so will be able to charge at the 22.5W speed for older devices as well.

WATCH: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge

For now, the fastest charging technology on a widely-available device is Oppo’s SuperVOOC fast charging, which can charge the Oppo R17 Pro at 50W. This allows for a full charge in around 40 minutes for the phone’s 3,700mAh battery, which is impressive by any standards. OnePlus also recently launched its Warp Charge standard for the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, which offers a similar step-up over the previous Dash Charge standard.

  December 24, 2018 11:49 AM IST

