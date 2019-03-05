Huawei Q2 Pro Wi-Fi mesh router launched in China at RMB 799

Huawei has launched an upgraded version of Q2 Wi-Fi router in China. The all-new Huawei Q2 Pro is the successor to last year’s Huawei Q2 router. It supports true dual-band frequency and can also automatically switch between better Wi-Fi bands and hotspots with only one connection.

The Huawei Q2 Pro high-end Wi-Fi router comes with two parent-child routers, first reported by GizmoChina. It uses Huawei’s self-developed Lingqi Gigabit Power Cat chip and PLC Turbo innovation technology. Huawei is claiming a performance increase of around 50 percent to 120 percent in Q2 Pro. It is claimed to cover large rooms and duplexes of three bedrooms or more with its extended range.

The router connects with Huawei’s Smart Home App with support for remote management. It allows different Wi-Fi modes to choose from — wall-to-wall, standard, and sleep. For security features, it comes with support anti-brute force cracking, automatic shield cracker, WPA- PSK/WPA2-PSK Wi-Fi encryption as well as support for firewall, DMZ, DoS attack protection, added report.

The Huawei Q2 Pro router is said to be smarter and claims to get better with usage. The parent-child routing is also equipped with Gigabit Ethernet port and Gigabit Wi-Fi, supporting 1 to 15, allowing you to enjoy the high-speed Wi-Fi experience anytime, anywhere.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

The Huawei Q2 Pro has been priced at RMB 799 (approximately Rs 8,000) in China. It is already available for purchase in the home country. Consumers can buy the one mother router and multiple child routers to cover the entire home.