Huawei reinstated by WiFi, Bluetooth and SD alliances: Report

The SD Association, Bluetooth SIG, JEDEC (USB) and the WiFi Alliance have reinstated Huawei among their member's list. The spree of bad news for Huawei started when Trump banned the Chinese company with a national security order.

  • Published: May 30, 2019 12:15 PM IST
Huawei Stock Photo MWC

Huawei was recently removed from Wi-Fi Alliance, SD Association, and other standard groups. Now, a fresh report suggests that the company has found its way back again. The SD Association, Bluetooth SIG, JEDEC (USB) and the WiFi Alliance have reinstated Huawei among their members’ list, Slashgear reports. Huawei has been on a roller coaster ride. The spree of bad news for Huawei started when Trump banned the Chinese company with a national security order. Following which, Google suspended its business with Huawei and blocked its Android license and access to Google Play Services.

To which a Google spokesperson said, “We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” the Google spokesperson said. “For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices”.

“Huawei will only be able to access the public version of Google’s Android mobile operating system, the world’s most popular smartphone software. It won’t be able to offer proprietary apps and services from Maps and search to Gmail, said the person, who requested anonymity speaking about a private matter. That will severely curtail the sale of Huawei smartphones abroad,” Bloomberg reported.

A Huawei spokesperson commented on the Android suspension and said, “Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry. Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally. We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.”

Later, three of the biggest chip designers and suppliers, including Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom also did the same. But, Huawei got 90-days reprieve from the trade ban. A few reports claimed that Chip designer ARM also banned the company as US carrier maker EE removed Huawei devices from 5G launch. To comply with the ban, Microsoft also stopped selling the Chinese company’s MateBook X Pro on its online storefront. Besides, a recent report suggested that Huawei has been working on its own operating system, which is apparently called Ark OS.

  Published Date: May 30, 2019 12:15 PM IST

