Huawei reportedly developed its own OS, in case it gets banned from using Android and Windows

Huawei seems to be preparing for the worst-case scenario, and has its own OS as a Plan B, in case it is banned from using Android or Windows.

  Published: March 15, 2019 9:17 AM IST
It’s long been rumored that Huawei has been working on its own mobile operating system, which will serve as a Plan B in case US tension disrupt the use of Google’s Android OS. We’re not talking about the lightweight OS that powers the new smartwatches, but a full-fledged OS that could replace Android on smartphones, and Windows on PCs.

We have prepared our own operating system, if it turns out we can no longer use these systems, we will be ready and have our plan B,” Huawei executive Richard Yu shared in a recent interview with Die Welt. According to a report on South China Morning Post, Huawei started developing its Android replacement in early 2012 when the US opened an investigation into ZTE and Huawei.

The announcement of having an Android replacement comes at the time when Huawei is in an ongoing legal battle with the US, and the result could be a ban from receiving exports from the US. According to The Verge, Huawei recently sued the US after a ban was imposed on using tech in “federal networks, effectively also preventing major government contractors from using Huawei equipment.” The lawsuit states that US “unconstitutionally singled out Huawei for punishment”, and banning the Chinese company would put America behind other regions in the 5G network race.

Further, Huawei says it is ready with its proprietary OS that could replace Windows on computers. However, it will also need to find hardware partners as it relies on Intel chipsets. And with Intel and Qualcomm off the table, Huawei may have to look at developing its own laptop-grade processors too.

  Published Date: March 15, 2019 9:17 AM IST

