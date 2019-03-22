Huawei reportedly set to launch its first TV in April 2019; aim to sell 10 million units

Huawei is reportedly all set to launch its first TV in April this year, as per a Huawei TV supply chain executive. This is not surprising as the company was earlier rumored to soon enter TV market to combat Xiaomi and other brands. Huawei will be launching a 55-inch TV and a 65-inch model, ithome reports. The supplier of the smaller 55-inch TV is said to be from Beijing Oriental Enterprise (BOE), while the supplier of the 65-inch screen comes from Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (CSOT).

The senior executive also asserted that “Huawei’s TV has a goal to sell 10 million units a year, which is equivalent to being the first in the TV industry.” Furthermore, the company might launch TVs with dual camera setup, game and social features. If rumors are to be believed, the 65-inch TV will be 5G compatible. There is also a possibility that the upcoming models may offer support for 5G, if not the first one.

The senior executive also asserted that “not only home TV but Huawei will also expand its business to more commercial TV fields.” However, Huawei is yet to confirm all this information officially. Besides, a few months ago, Liu, CEO of OnePlus, revealed via Weibo that the company is already on the path to developing OnePlus smart TVs. OnePlus is expected to launch its first TV in 2020. Rumors suggest that the smart TV will be labeled in the flagship section.

Lau was further quoted as asserting that India will be among the first markets to witness the OnePlus TV, and it will be available for purchase via Amazon India. He added, “Television is a growing category for us and we have invested heavily in making sure that people who buy TVs from Amazon India get a seamless experience. That is why we have even started ‘install on delivery’ service for TVs. We will be able to utilize all of our expertise in delivering TVs to sell the OnePlus TV whenever it launches.”