comscore Huawei revenue jumps 23 percent in H1 2019 despite US crackdown
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei revenue jumps 23 percent in H1 2019 despite US crackdown
News

Huawei revenue jumps 23 percent in H1 2019 despite US crackdown

News

Huawei's revenue for H1 2019 increased 23.2 per cent to touch 401.3 billion yuan (approximately $58.3 billion), the company said. In Huawei's consumer business, H1 sales revenue hit 220.8 billion yuan (approximately $32.08 billion).

  • Published: July 31, 2019 11:13 AM IST
Huawei Stock Photo MWC Huawei Ban

Despite the trade war between the US and China, Huawei’s revenue for H1 2019 increased 23.2 per cent to touch 401.3 billion yuan (approximately $58.3 billion), the company said. The net profit margin of Huawei for H1 2019 was 8.7 per cent. Huawei’s Chairman Liang Hua said operations are smooth and the organisation is as sound as ever.

With effective management and an excellent performance across all financial indicators, Huawei’s business has remained robust. In Huawei’s consumer business, H1 sales revenue hit 220.8 billion yuan (approximately $32.08 billion).

Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810: Price, Specifications

Also Read

Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810: Price, Specifications

“Huawei is beginning to scale its device ecosystem to deliver a more seamless intelligent experience across all major user scenarios. To date, the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem has more than 800,000 registered developers, and 500 million users worldwide,” said the company. Huawei’s smartphone shipments, including HONOR phones, reached 118 million units, up 24 per cent year on year (YoY).

“Revenue grew fast up through May. Given the foundation we laid in the first half of the year, we continue to see growth even after we were added to the entity list. That’s not to say we don’t have difficulties ahead. We do, and they may affect the pace of our growth in the short term,” said Liang.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in real world with notch

Also Read

Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in real world with notch

Besides, Huawei recently launched Nova 5i Pro smartphone with a quad-camera setup in China. The Huawei Nova 5i Pro price in China starts from RMB 2,199 (around Rs 22,000). The smartphone is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale starting from August 2. Talking about the specifications, the Nova 5i Pro features glass at the front as well as rear and a metallic frame.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

There is a 6.26-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Nova 5i Pro adopts a hole punch display design. It is powered by Kirin 810 SoC coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. The main camera is the 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The fourth camera again uses a 2-megapixel sensor for capturing depth. It also supports up to 6x digital zoom.

For selfies, Huawei Nova 5i Pro comes equipped with a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. The Nova 5i Pro packs a large 4,000mAh battery and uses a 22.5W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

– With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 31, 2019 11:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Sony has sold over 100 million PS4 units worldwide
Gaming
Sony has sold over 100 million PS4 units worldwide
Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature

News

Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

News

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

News

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Realme X Review

Huawei revenue jumps 23 percent in H1 2019 despite US crackdown

Apple bounces back in India, clocks double-digit growth

Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei revenue jumps 23 percent in H1 2019 despite US crackdown

News

Huawei revenue jumps 23 percent in H1 2019 despite US crackdown
Honor 10, Honor 8X will receive Android Q update

News

Honor 10, Honor 8X will receive Android Q update
Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810

News

Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810
Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed

News

Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Deals

Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance JioGigaFiber इन सर्विस के साथ अगले महीने होगी लॉन्च

Redmi 7A को सस्ते में खरीदने का आखिरी मौका आज, कल से 200 रुपये महंगा हो जाएगा ये बजट स्मार्टफोन

Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर होंगे उपलब्ध

Redmi Note 7 Pro आज ओपन सेल पर बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें ऑफर्स

Realme X आज दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ Flipkart और Realme.com पर बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

News

Huawei revenue jumps 23 percent in H1 2019 despite US crackdown
News
Huawei revenue jumps 23 percent in H1 2019 despite US crackdown
Apple bounces back in India, clocks double-digit growth

News

Apple bounces back in India, clocks double-digit growth
Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature

News

Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature
Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

News

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T
Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

News

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India