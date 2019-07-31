Huawei revenue jumps 23 percent in H1 2019 despite US crackdown

Despite the trade war between the US and China, Huawei’s revenue for H1 2019 increased 23.2 per cent to touch 401.3 billion yuan (approximately $58.3 billion), the company said. The net profit margin of Huawei for H1 2019 was 8.7 per cent. Huawei’s Chairman Liang Hua said operations are smooth and the organisation is as sound as ever.

With effective management and an excellent performance across all financial indicators, Huawei’s business has remained robust. In Huawei’s consumer business, H1 sales revenue hit 220.8 billion yuan (approximately $32.08 billion).

“Huawei is beginning to scale its device ecosystem to deliver a more seamless intelligent experience across all major user scenarios. To date, the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem has more than 800,000 registered developers, and 500 million users worldwide,” said the company. Huawei’s smartphone shipments, including HONOR phones, reached 118 million units, up 24 per cent year on year (YoY).

“Revenue grew fast up through May. Given the foundation we laid in the first half of the year, we continue to see growth even after we were added to the entity list. That’s not to say we don’t have difficulties ahead. We do, and they may affect the pace of our growth in the short term,” said Liang.

Besides, Huawei recently launched Nova 5i Pro smartphone with a quad-camera setup in China. The Huawei Nova 5i Pro price in China starts from RMB 2,199 (around Rs 22,000). The smartphone is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale starting from August 2. Talking about the specifications, the Nova 5i Pro features glass at the front as well as rear and a metallic frame.

There is a 6.26-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Nova 5i Pro adopts a hole punch display design. It is powered by Kirin 810 SoC coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. The main camera is the 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The fourth camera again uses a 2-megapixel sensor for capturing depth. It also supports up to 6x digital zoom.

For selfies, Huawei Nova 5i Pro comes equipped with a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. The Nova 5i Pro packs a large 4,000mAh battery and uses a 22.5W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

– With inputs from IANS