Huawei says most of its phones will get Google's contact-tracing feature

Check out which phones from Huawei will get the contact-tracing feature being developed by Google right now.

  • Updated: April 24, 2020 8:54 AM IST
Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei has now confirmed that most of its smartphones will be able to run the contact-tracing feature from Google. Apple and Google announced that they are jointly developing a contact-tracing feature for their respective mobile operating systems. While the roll out of this new feature is yet to begin, a report claimed that Huawei phones will not get the feature. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has given more clarity on the availability of this feature. Also Read - Coronavirus: US Senator questions contact tracing effort from Apple and Google

According to TechRadar, Huawei has confirmed most phones will get contact-tracing systems from Google. The publication learned at an online media briefing. The company has revealed that all of its current smartphones running Android will get the feature. The confusion was created after the US Department of Commerce ban that forced Google to not work with Huawei. As a result, a number of Huawei smartphone users believed they wouldn’t get the update. Also Read - Google and Apple to soon release contact tracing update to restrain spread of coronavirus

Huawei has not officially debunked that myth and shared more details. The Chinese smartphone maker says all of its smartphones that launched before the split last year will get Google’s contact-tracing feature. In other words, if your Huawei phone runs GMS then you should be getting contact-tracing features as well. Huawei P30 series will definitely get the feature as part of a new update. However, Huawei Mate 30 series and Huawei P40 series will miss out on important features. Also Read - Google and Apple to join forces against Coronavirus pandemic using advanced contact tracing

Huawei was banned from working with Google in May last year. The newer models from Huawei and Honor won’t get the contact-tracing feature. The framework for contact-tracing feature is expected to debut next month. The wider roll out of the feature is expected to begin in the coming months. This will allow authorities and app developers to use native tools and build contact-tracing applications without invading privacy.

Contact tracing: Here is what the latest buzz word means in the fight against COVID-19

The company is not revealing a full compatibility list but older phones are likely to miss out. The new contact-tracing feature from Google and Apple relies on wireless chips not available on older phones. The devices that cannot connect to Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) won’t be able to tap into this new feature. The Financial Times there are up to two billion phones around the world that lack BLE. The real question for Huawei phone users is how long they will have to wait to get this new feature once Google starts the roll out.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 24, 2020 8:52 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 24, 2020 8:54 AM IST

