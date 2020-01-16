Huawei shipped 6.9 million units of 5G smartphones in 2019

Huawei on Wednesday tweeted that the company ‘ended 2019 on a high’ and shipped 6.9 million units of 5G smartphones by the end of December 2019. While the last year was a little difficult for the Chinese electronics and telecommunication giant because of Google, it still did manage to launch quite a few 5G phones in various markets.

Huawei started 2019 with 5G Mate 20 X and later followed up with Mate 30 5G, Mate 30 Pro 5G, Mate 30 RS Porsche Design, Mate X 5G foldable, and the Huawei Nova 6 5G. The company recently launched its latest Kirin 990 (5G) flagship chipset with an integrated 5G modem at the IFA 2019. Kirin 990 (5G) is the first full-frequency 5G SoC to support both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures as well as TDD/FDD full frequency bands, enabling it to accommodate hardware requirements under diverse networks and networking modes.

Recently, Samsung also shared number for 5G smartphones. The South Korean company shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones globally. As of November 2019, Samsung accounted for 53.9 percent of the global 5G smartphone market and led the industry in offering consumers five Galaxy 5G devices globally, including the Galaxy S10 5G, Note10 5G and Note10+ 5G, as well as the recently launched Galaxy A90 5G along Galaxy Fold 5G.

Huawei is known for launching two phones with every new edition of it’s flagship P series. These are the standard version and the pro version. For instance, the last P30 series had two phones – The Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Pro. However, the company could reportedly launch its new flagship – the Huawei P40 series, in three variants.

