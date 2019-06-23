comscore Huawei ships 100 million smartphones globally in 2019 | BGR India
Huawei ships 100 million smartphones globally in 2019

The company has been facing growing pressure from the US in recent months

  Published: June 23, 2019 11:15 AM IST
Huawei Stock Photo

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has shipped 100 million smartphones till May 2019.

Huawei consumer business group’s smartphone product line president He Gang revealed the numbers at a Nova 5 smartphone launch event in China, news website Gizmo China reported on Friday.

In addition, Huawei Watch GT, a smartwatch, has sold more than two million units globally since launch in October 2018.

According to Huawei founder and Chief Executive Ren Zhengfei, smartphones banned by the US administration would cost the company $30 billion in revenue this year and sales outside China has dropped 40 per cent in the past month. The company’s overseas business would be mainly affected by the US export control.

Meanwhile, the company has been facing growing pressure from the US in recent months, especially after Washington issued an export control that partially bans US tech companies from exporting components and technologies to them.

The company, betting big on the 5G network rollout in India, is set to start trials with partner telcos soon and is also looking at capturing a bigger share of the Indian smartphone market.

  • Published Date: June 23, 2019 11:15 AM IST

