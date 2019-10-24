Huawei ships 200 million smartphones in record time despite US trade ban

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has shipped 200 million smartphones in 2019. The company has shipped over 20 crore smartphones in a record time. The shipment numbers announced by the company on Wednesday show the US trade ban has not had any immediate impact just yet. Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) shipped these devices 64 days earlier than the shipment milestone achieved in 2018. The company is expected to retain the second position in global smartphone market this year.

“India is an important and strategic market for Huawei and we continue to receive overwhelming response from our customers across all our product categories. In fact, many of our premium devices are specifically crafted to cater to Indian consumers’ needs, wants and aspirations,” Tornado Pan, Country Manager, Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, was quoted by news agency IANS.

Huawei is not disclosing the number of devices shipped by its e-brand Honor during the year. However, by shipping 200 million smartphones till date, Huawei is showing resilience in the market. As soon as the US imposed trade ban restricting it access to key US technologies, the company was expected to struggle. Analysts predicted that its shipments will decline and might fail to match last year’s shipments. The numbers announced yesterday show it might end up shipping more smartphones this year.

Huawei is riding on strong product portfolio offering unique design and access to cutting edge technologies. It has also achieved leadership in mobile photography with new products like the Huawei P30 Series and Mate 30 Series. At IFA last month, the company unveiled the world’s first standalone 5G SoC, which powers the Mate 30 Pro 5G model. The company has also announced the ‘Commemorative Edition’ of HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G. It is a limited edition version and will come with 8GB RAM+512GB storage. The device will be available in Forest Green and Orange with vegan leather. It will be available via Huawei Vmall starting from November 1 in the Chinese market.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline