Huawei signs deal with TomTom maps and services

Huawei signs deal with TomTom for its maps and services, could replace Google Maps

The Chinese company is looking out for Google alternatives and will likely use TomTom's services to replace Google Maps in its future devices.

  • Published: January 20, 2020 2:48 PM IST
Huawei Stock Photo MWC Huawei Ban

Chinese company Huawei has signed a deal with Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom. The new deal will let the company use TomTom’s maps, navigation software and traffic information to develop apps for its smartphones.

According to a report on Reuters, the signing was confirmed by TomTom spokesperson Remco Meerstra. The spokesperson added that the deal had been finalized a while ago but hadn’t been made public. The Dutch company is also reportedly shifting its focus from navigational devices to digital mapping software. Besides the new deal, both companies haven’t revealed any other details on future plans.

Huawei on the hunt for Google alternatives

Ever since Huawei took a hit by being blacklisted by the US, and hence Google, the company has been trying to create alternatives to Google’s services. They first came up with HarmonyOS, the brand’s own operating system, as an alternative to Android. The company has since been looking for alternatives to other Google services. They recently brought the Huawei App Gallery to the table, a platform independent of Google. The platform allows applications from first-party and registered developers.

As reported by Forbes, the Chinese company’s real plan is to develop Huawei Mobile Services, the brand’s own alternative ecosystem that will challenge that of Google. The brand’s aim to take down a bigshot like Google’s Android is a tough deal. However, executives from the company have reportedly briefed the media saying otherwise. According to them, Huawei’s Mobile Services platform will be ready by the time the Huawei P40 launches in March.

Despite the strategies, Huawei probably realises that they will have to give people a reason to leave the Android userbase in favour of a Huawei phone. This could mean Huawei might bring down prices drastically for their newer devices. Providing more bang-for-buck would be the least troublesome way for the Chinese brand to make people’s heads turn.

  Published Date: January 20, 2020 2:48 PM IST

