Huawei Smart Insulation Cup launched in China

Huawei Smart Insulation Cup with real-time temperature display launched: Price, Features

Huawei Smart Insulation Cup comes with a number of features including real-time temperature display and ability to check quality of water.

  • Published: March 18, 2020 3:21 PM IST
Huawei Smart Insulation Cup main

Photo: GizChina

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is expanding into more product segments with a smart insulation cup. Huawei Smart Insulation Cup has been silently listed on Huawei Mall. The new smart insulation cup supports real-time temperature display. It can also measure the purity of water in seconds. The smart cup is listed online for RMB 129 (around Rs 1,370). The smart insulation cup may sound really cool but the real show is the way it works.

This smart insulation cup, according to the listing, relies on a three-layer stainless steel structure. It has a 24-hour long-term thermal insulation. There is a mention that the device is sturdy and resistant to fall. According to GizChina, the smart insulation cup features surface coating that makes the cup body wear-resistant and scratch-resistant. The top of the cup, which is also the lid, is capable of displaying the temperature. It provides three color prompts for different temperature ranges.

The report notes that blue represents temperature below 35 degree Celsius. The temperature between 36 degrees and 50 degree Celsius is represented by orange. There is also red, which represents a temperature greater than 50 degree Celsius. Other features include support for TDS water quality detection. After the user triggers the TDS function by long pressing the screen, the smart insulation cup will automatically detect purity by inverting the water cup for five seconds.

Since the name itself has the word smart, Huawei Smart Insulation Cup can be connected to Huawei HiLink. Users can also use the smart life app to check the real-time status of the water cup. The app, according to the report, is able to freely set 15 drinking water alarm clocks. The lid will flash off and vibrate automatically when it is not in use. This feature has been designed to avoid late-night interruptions.

The body of this smart insulation cup is IPX7 water resistant and can be soaked for a short time. The inside of the cup can be washed directly and there is no worry about damage. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 and the top uses an absorption magnetic charging. The Huawei smart insulation cup can be used for 30 days on a full charge. Priced under Rs 1,500, the smart cup sounds like a useful accessory.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2020 3:21 PM IST

