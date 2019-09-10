Huawei Smart TV with 65-inch, Harmony OS available on pre-registration

Chinese electronics giant Huawei is all set to launch its Harmony OS-powered Smart TV on the global stage. The company has just released the Smart TV on pre-registration in the Chinese market. This means interested buyers can head to the listing and register in advance for the pre-order. In addition to the option to pre-registration, the JD.com listing reveals much more information about the upcoming Smart TV. This additional information includes the complete timetable of the product including its release and global launch.

Huawei Smart TV launch details

According to a report by GizmoChina, the JD.com listing revealed that Huawei will launch the device on a global stage. As part of the launch, the company is all set to reveal the device at a launch event on September 19, 2019. The report also noted that according to the official poster, the company will hold the event in Munich, Germany. In addition, Huawei is planning to launch an entirely new generation of devices at the launch event. The report also revealed that the device will be available on sale starting from September 20.

The interesting thing to note about this is that we still don’t know about the final launch of the device. Instead, the poster mentions a “Stay tuned” message in the area of the date. As previously noted, the highlight of the upcoming Smart TV is likely to be the software side. According to past reports, Huawei Smart TV will be the first consumer product to run Harmony OS. If you don’t know what Harmony OS is then it is the in-house operating system that Huawei is working on as a Google alternative.

According to the listing page, the device will feature a 65-inch LCD panel. We also noted in a past report that the 75-inch model of Smart TV is likely to feature a pop-up camera for selfie images. This is likely to make Huawei Smart TV one of the first televisions with such a unique form factor.