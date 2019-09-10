comscore Huawei Smart TV with 65-inch, Harmony OS available on pre-registration
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Smart TV with 65-inch screen goes on pre-registration; to be available on September 19
News

Huawei Smart TV with 65-inch screen goes on pre-registration; to be available on September 19

News

Huawei is all set to reveal the device at a launch event on September 19, 2019. The report also noted that according to the official poster, the company will hold the event in Munich, Germany.

  • Published: September 10, 2019 3:44 PM IST
Huawei Smart TV

Chinese electronics giant Huawei is all set to launch its Harmony OS-powered Smart TV on the global stage. The company has just released the Smart TV on pre-registration in the Chinese market. This means interested buyers can head to the listing and register in advance for the pre-order. In addition to the option to pre-registration, the JD.com listing reveals much more information about the upcoming Smart TV. This additional information includes the complete timetable of the product including its release and global launch.

Huawei Smart TV launch details

According to a report by GizmoChina, the JD.com listing revealed that Huawei will launch the device on a global stage. As part of the launch, the company is all set to reveal the device at a launch event on September 19, 2019. The report also noted that according to the official poster, the company will hold the event in Munich, Germany. In addition, Huawei is planning to launch an entirely new generation of devices at the launch event. The report also revealed that the device will be available on sale starting from September 20.

The interesting thing to note about this is that we still don’t know about the final launch of the device. Instead, the poster mentions a “Stay tuned” message in the area of the date. As previously noted, the highlight of the upcoming Smart TV is likely to be the software side. According to past reports, Huawei Smart TV will be the first consumer product to run Harmony OS. If you don’t know what Harmony OS is then it is the in-house operating system that Huawei is working on as a Google alternative.

Honor TV to sport a pop-up camera; more details revealed

Also Read

Honor TV to sport a pop-up camera; more details revealed

According to the listing page, the device will feature a 65-inch LCD panel. We also noted in a past report that the 75-inch model of Smart TV is likely to feature a pop-up camera for selfie images. This is likely to make Huawei Smart TV one of the first televisions with such a unique form factor.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 10, 2019 3:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 11 series to be available via Paytm Mall
News
Apple iPhone 11 series to be available via Paytm Mall
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy A90 and Tab S6 get ARCore support

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy A90 and Tab S6 get ARCore support

Huawei Smart TV with 65-inch, Harmony OS available on pre-registration

News

Huawei Smart TV with 65-inch, Harmony OS available on pre-registration

Spotify adds Snapchat music sharing feature

News

Spotify adds Snapchat music sharing feature

5G to bring growth for smartphones players in 2020: IDC

News

5G to bring growth for smartphones players in 2020: IDC

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow: Price, offers

Timex iConnect smartwatch to launch in India under Rs 10,000

Samsung Galaxy M30s has shown up on TENAA; Key specs out

Apple iPhone 11 series to be available via Paytm Mall

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy A90 and Tab S6 get ARCore support

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Smart TV with 65-inch, Harmony OS available on pre-registration

News

Huawei Smart TV with 65-inch, Harmony OS available on pre-registration
Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV to launch in India on September 17

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV to launch in India on September 17
Daiwa 49-inch smart TV with Big Wall UI launched at Rs 26,990

News

Daiwa 49-inch smart TV with Big Wall UI launched at Rs 26,990
Huawei Watch GT 2 launch date revealed

News

Huawei Watch GT 2 launch date revealed
Huawei Mate 20, Honor 20, View 20 to get EMUI 10 in December

News

Huawei Mate 20, Honor 20, View 20 to get EMUI 10 in December

हिंदी समाचार

कल होगी Realme 5 Pro की Flash Sale, जानें क्या मिलेंगे ऑफर्स

Oppo A9 (2020) भारत में 16 सितंबर को लॉन्च होगा, ये होंगी खूबियां

Vodafone ने 59 रुपये का Prepaid Sachet Plan लॉन्च किया, डेली मिलेगा 1GB डाटा

Daiwa ने भारत में 26,990 रुपये में लॉन्च किया 49-इंच का Smart TV, जानें क्या है खासियत

Moto E6 Plus भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, Flipkart पर दिखाई दिया टीजर


News

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow: Price, offers
News
Realme 5 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow: Price, offers
Timex iConnect smartwatch to launch in India under Rs 10,000

News

Timex iConnect smartwatch to launch in India under Rs 10,000
Samsung Galaxy M30s has shown up on TENAA; Key specs out

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s has shown up on TENAA; Key specs out
Apple iPhone 11 series to be available via Paytm Mall

News

Apple iPhone 11 series to be available via Paytm Mall
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy A90 and Tab S6 get ARCore support

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy A90 and Tab S6 get ARCore support