Reports claim this mysterious smartphone is the Huawei P Smart 2020. As the name suggests, it will be the successor to the P Smart 2019.

  • Published: October 18, 2019 1:40 PM IST
Huawei is reportedly working on a successor to the P Smart 2019 smartphone. The device, dubbed P Smart 2020, has allegedly been spotted on China’s TENAA. Read on to find out what the listing reveals about the Huawei P Smart 2020.

The TENAA listing features a Huawei smartphone with model number AQM-AL00. It was first spotted by Nashville Chatter, and the report claims that this is likely to be the Huawei P Smart 2020. While the listing does contain any images, it does offer a glimpse at the device’s features and specifications.

Huawei P Smart features, specifications (expected)

As per the listing, the smartphone will come in black and green color variants. It comes with dimensions of 157.4×73.2×7.75 mm, and weighs 163 grams. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.3-inch full HD+ resolution display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood is a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, and on offer is up to 8GB of RAM. There is also up to 128GB storage, which is expandable using a microSD card. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery.

Among the talking points will be the smartphone’s photographic chops. There is likely to be a triple-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel sensor. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It remains to be seen if Huawei rolls out Android 10 by the time this device launches.

To put these into perspective, the Huawei P Smart 2019 came with a 6.21-inch FHD+ display. It also came with features like Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB storage. Other specifications include dual-camera setup (13-megapixel+2-megapixel), an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3,400mAh battery.

