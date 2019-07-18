Huawei is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. We’ve learnt that this device will be the first in the company’s India portfolio to boast a pop-up selfie camera. What’s more, this upcoming smartphone is likely to be aggressively priced under Rs 20,000. Read on to find out what we know about this upcoming Huawei launch.

Details about this upcoming Huawei smartphone is still under wraps. But based on the available information, it seems like the company could launch either the Huawei P Smart Z or the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019). Both devices launched globally earlier this year. As you can expect, the highlight of both the devices is the pop-up selfie camera.

In the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment, the upcoming Huawei smartphone will face tough competition. This segment already offers a few devices featuring a pop-up selfie camera. These include the newly launched Realme X, Xiaomi Redmi K20, Oppo F11 Pro, and the Vivo V15 to name a few.

Huawei P Smart Z features, specifications recap

As mentioned, the Huawei P Smart Z launched via Amazon Italy back in May this year. It is now available in few other markets, and carries a priced tag of €279.90 (approximately Rs 21,000). To recap, the Huawei P Smart Z flaunts a 6.59-inch LCD display without any notch. Under the hood is a Kirin 710F SoC with up to 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB expandable internal storage.

For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the pop-up mechanism includes a 16-megapixel sensor. Huawei claims that the pop-up selfie camera mechanism can last for up to 100,000 cycles. In addition to that, it can also withstand a force of up to 12 kilograms.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) features, specifications recap

As for the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), it too comes with a 6.59-inch FHD+ display. Under the hood is a Kirin 710 chipset, which is accompanied by up to 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage. At the back though, there’s a triple-camera setup. This consists of a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for depth-sensing. The front pop-up mechanism houses a 16-megapixel pop-up shooter for capturing selfies.

Story Timeline