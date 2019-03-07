comscore
  Huawei sues US government over equipment, services ban
Huawei sues US government over equipment, services ban

The United States' new defense act specifically forbids government agencies from using technology from Huawei.

  Published: March 7, 2019 12:28 PM IST
Huawei Stock Photo

Huawei has filed a lawsuit against the US government on Wednesday night. The Chinese electronics and telecommunications major has challenged Federal government’s actions to block Huawei from selling equipment or services in the country. The lawsuit has been filed in Texas challenging a recent US law that bans federal agencies from buying its products.

In August, US President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which specifically forbids government agencies from using technology from Huawei and ZTE. Huawei Deputy Chairman Guo Ping at a press conference on Wednesday at company’s headquarters in Shenzhen said that the Congress is acting as “judge, jury and executioner” by imposing the ban. Hence, Huawei has decided to challenge the government asking US federal court to overturn part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Huawei doesn't spy for China and install backdoors in its smartphones, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

Also Read

Huawei doesn't spy for China and install backdoors in its smartphones, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

“This ban not only is unlawful, but also restricts Huawei from engaging in fair competition, ultimately harming US consumers,” Ping said at the press conference (via CNN).

Earlier this week, Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou‘s lawyers sued Canadian government for its border agency and federal police. The lawyers for Wanzhou allege that their client was detained, searched and interrogated for three hours in violation of her constitutional rights. The arrest of Wanzhou on December 1 in Vancouver at the request of the United States has now taken another dramatic turn. Meng was arrested on the request of the US, which brought multiple charges including violation of American sanctions against Iran and portrayed the company as a threat to the US national security.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

Meng was formally charged with bank and wire fraud in violation of American sanctions against Iran. The lawyers of Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, have a filed a civil lawsuit in the British Columbia Supreme Court on Friday. According to Reuters, the lawyers of Wanzhou argue that the manner used to obtain evidence and information from Huawei’s CFO violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The lawsuit also alleges that the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers deliberately delayed the immediate execution of an arrest warrant.

  Published Date: March 7, 2019 12:28 PM IST

