Huawei surpasses Samsung to become largest phone maker

Huawei became the world’s largest smartphone maker in April this year. According to Counterpoint, the company has benefitted from lack of sales action for Samsung in many of its markets. Whereas Huawei was able to operate with the sales in China which had recovered quickly from the pandemic. Also Read - Huawei P30 Lite gets new May 2020 security patch update

Huawei has relied on its home market for growth and April was no different. The company’s sales picked up giving them 19 percent market share, while Samsung got 17 percent. The report says Huawei’s lead at the top isn’t going to last for long. While China has been a big boost for Huawei’s demand, its lack of sales in other countries will slowly show its effect. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 may come with advanced 108-megapixel camera

The company has been banned from using Google’s services, forcing them to come up with their own Android version. This will be offered with phones in countries like India and parts of Europe. Because of this, Huawei hasn’t shared details for launching its P series in other markets. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2e Review: A capable sports smartwatch priced at Rs 11,999

Watch Video: Mi NoteBook 14 series overview

Experts believe that once the market is up and running, Samsung can easily head back to the top of the pile. And Huawei will be hoping that its falling market share in other countries doesn’t go beyond its control.

Huawei Mate 40 launch expected

The company is going to launch its new Mate series smartphones in October this year. It is expecting to sell more than 8 million units of this device. The new series, which is likely to release under the name of Huawei Mate 40, will probably take the success of Huawei cameras to another level.

Last year, Huawei introduced the Mate 30 series, which houses a camera module with very good features. The Mate 30 Pro, the most expensive model in the Mate 30 series, had an ultra-wide camera of 40-megapixel, a primary sensor of 40-megapixel, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 3D depth sensor.