Huawei teases Freebuds 3i noise canceling earbuds, could launch soon in India

The company is set to add another product to its Freebuds lineup in the country very soon.

  • Updated: July 22, 2020 4:29 PM IST
Huawei is set to launch another audio product in India very soon. The company has shared a teaser tweet with crossword puzzle that includes charging case, noise cancellation, and more. This most likely suggests, Huawei is set to introduce its FreeBuds 3i in the country. Also Read - Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

The wireless earbuds market is heavily contested right now and Huawei wants a piece of it. Earlier this week, OnePlus launched its own earbuds in the country, priced at Rs 4,990. You also have brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Realme among others in this segment. Also Read - Huawei Mate V foldable device could launch soon

Huawei Freebuds 3i features

Talking about the FreeBuds 3i, They come with active noise cancellation built-in and a 3-mic system. The latest wireless earbuds from Huawei cost you £89.99 (Rs 8,470 approx). These earbuds feature active noise cancellation up to 32dB. Long tapping one of the earbuds turns ANC on or off, and a double-tap will play or pauses the music. The same function also lets you answer or end calls. This audio product ships with 4 silicone tip sizes in the box. The earbuds come with 10mm dynamic drivers and are even IPX4 water resistance. Also Read - Huawei Freebuds 3 with active noise cancellation now available in India: Price, Features

The earbuds will last up to 3 and a half hours on a single charge, as per the company. It is also worth noting that the battery life will eventually depend on your usability. The case of the Huawei earbuds offers 14.5 hours of music listening or 10.5 hours of talk time on top of the mentioned battery life. The case is able to charge the earbuds in around one hour, and the charger will take 115 minutes to charge the case. Furthermore, each Huawei earbuds come with a 3-mic system, of which two mics are outward-facing, and one is inward-facing.

The company has already launched the Freebuds 3 in the country for Rs 12,990 a few months back. And we expect the new Freebuds 3i to be priced in the sub Rs 10,000 bracket when it launches.

  • Published Date: July 22, 2020 4:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 22, 2020 4:29 PM IST

Best Sellers