Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Huawei is set to announce Kirin 990, its next-generation processor for mobile devices, at IFA 2019 this week. The company is hosting an event in Berlin on September 6 where it is expected to unveil Kirin 990, which will power the Mate 30 series. Alongside Kirin 990, Huawei is also expected to introduce new color options for its P30 Pro flagship smartphone. If a new leak is anything to go by then we might also see update for Huawei FreeBuds this year.

At IFA 2019, the Chinese technology giant might introduce a new pair of wireless earbuds as successor to FreeBuds from last year. The teaser posted by the company on Twitter reveals that its next wireless earbuds will include a dedicated Kirin chip inside each of them. These chip might function similar to W1 chip found inside Apple AirPods. Huawei has tweeted with the caption “New Kirin technology will connect you to a whole new audio experience.”

New Kirin technology will connect you to a whole new audio experience. Discover how by following #HuaweiIFA2019 👉 https://t.co/Al4vGP6xiX#RethinkEvolution #IFA19 pic.twitter.com/WBwKrACotr — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 31, 2019

The new Kirin chip might be used by Huawei to enable quick and easy pairing with its smartphones. Apple and Samsung have simplified pairing for wireless earbuds with dedicated chipsets. The Kirin chip might also enable no latency and improve sound quality. The teaser also shows a new carrying and charging case for the upcoming earbuds. The case is black and circular in shape and looks boxier than the one shipped with FreeBuds Lite. This could be identical to FreeBuds 2 Pro case that shipped with the model.

We will know more about Huawei’s updated FreeBuds wireless earbuds and the new Kirin technology powering it on September 6. The event is scheduled to start at 2PM IST. Huawei is also expected to add Misty Lavender and Mystic Blue as new color options to P30 Pro. With Google having confirmed that Huawei cannot use Android on Mate 30 series, the IFA event suddenly becomes even more prominent.