Huawei teases Kirin 990 and new P30 Pro colors at IFA 2019

Ahead of its IFA 2019 event tomorrow, Huawei is teasing the launch of Kirin 990 in Berlin. The company is also teasing the introduction of two new colors for the P30 Pro flagship smartphone. The Chinese technology giant has placed huge billboards at the Messe Hall in Berlin that seemingly confirm the announcement. The billboards confirm that Kirin 990 will debut as the world’s first 5G mobile chipset tomorrow. There are also other billboards that reveal the new dual-tone color finish for the flagship P30 Pro smartphone.

Huawei teases Kirin 990 at IFA 2019

Huawei is hosting its IFA 2019 event in Berlin on September 6, 2019. The event is scheduled to start at 2PM IST and we are expecting a number of new announcements. The big ticket launch will be the Kirin 990, the successor to Kirin 980 announced at IFA last year. The billboard reveals that it is the world’s first 5G SoC. This could mean that it includes Balong 5000 as the baseband modem while rival chipsets include 4G modem only.

Seems Kirin 990 5G will be a key announcement for @Huawei at #IFA19. That said, advertising feels a little disproportionate to 5G impact to date given @HuaweiDevice is primary (sole) customer. However can’t dispute commitment to 5G silicon despite Huawei’s current headwinds. pic.twitter.com/PmPduf2oGP — Ben Wood (@benwood) September 4, 2019

In other words, the Mate 30 Series launching on September 19, will be 5G smartphone. The company is launching Kirin 990 simultaneously in Berlin and China. Huawei also confirms that the chipset will be fabricated using 7nm FinFET Plus EUV process. This should result in better performance and increased efficiency. We will know more about the chipset at company’s launch event tomorrow. The chipset will Huawei’s challenger to Snapdragon 855+ and rumored Snapdragon 865 scheduled to launch later this year.

Huawei P30 Pro gets two new colors

At IFA 2019, Huawei P30 Pro is getting two new color options. The company will be launching misty lavender and mystic blue color variants of its flagship smartphone. Now, the billboards confirm what these new colors will look like in real life. Huawei is adopting dual-color finish for the smartphone, which resembles the finish seen on the first generation Google Pixel smartphones. The company is also teasing them with Android 10, which will be huge considering the OS was launched just this week. As far as specifications are concerned, it will be the same as the existing models.

