Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

Huawei is all set to launch its next flagship P30 series in Paris today. The company is expected to launch both Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro, which will be a sequel to the P20 and P20 Pro flagships. Ahead of the launch event, the company has posted an invitation poster on Twitter, which also says “Thanks for the warm-up Tim.”

This is in reference to Apple‘s event, which was held on March 25, where the company introduced its new services, including Apple News+, Arcade gaming, Apple TV+, and its own credit card. Taking a jibe at Apple, Huawei tweeted the ‘main event’ will be held today. The launch event will kick off at 2:00PM local time (or 6.30PM IST). One can watch the event live on Huawei’s official YouTube channel.

As for the specifications, the Huawei P30 is said to pack a 6.1-inch panel, while the ‘Pro’ version could feature a large 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Rumors are rife that the devices could house Huawei’s leading in-house 7nm Kirin 980 chipset. The Huawei P30 could be offered in 6GB RAM/128GB storage option, while the P30 Pro is said to come with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage configuration.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the camera-centric Huawei P30 Pro is expected to bear four cameras at the back, including a 40-megapixel f/1.6 optically stabilized sensor, 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, an 8-megapixel f/3.4 sensor for 10x hybrid zoom and a time-of-flight (TOF) sensor. On the other hand, the Huawei P30 is expected to boast of a triple-rear camera setup comprising of a 40-megapixel, a 16-megapixel and an 8-megapixel lens combination.

Up front, there could a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Reports claim that the P30 will offer a triple rear camera setup. The device is rumored to house a 3,650mAh battery, while the ‘Pro’ variant is said to offer a larger 4,200mAh battery. Both the units will support SuperCharge fast charging. The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are also tipped to offer the latest in-display fingerprint reader tech for security purpose.