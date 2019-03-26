comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today
News

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

News

The company is expected to launch both Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro today at an event in Paris.

  • Published: March 26, 2019 10:53 AM IST
Huawei Stock Photo

Huawei is all set to launch its next flagship P30 series in Paris today. The company is expected to launch both Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro, which will be a sequel to the P20 and P20 Pro flagships. Ahead of the launch event, the company has posted an invitation poster on Twitter, which also says “Thanks for the warm-up Tim.”

This is in reference to Apple‘s event, which was held on March 25, where the company introduced its new services, including Apple News+, Arcade gaming, Apple TV+, and its own credit card. Taking a jibe at Apple, Huawei tweeted the ‘main event’ will be held today. The launch event will kick off at 2:00PM local time (or 6.30PM IST). One can watch the event live on Huawei’s official YouTube channel.

As for the specifications, the Huawei P30 is said to pack a 6.1-inch panel, while the ‘Pro’ version could feature a large 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Rumors are rife that the devices could house Huawei’s leading in-house 7nm Kirin 980 chipset. The Huawei P30 could be offered in 6GB RAM/128GB storage option, while the P30 Pro is said to come with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage configuration.

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today: How to watch live stream and all you need to know

Also Read

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today: How to watch live stream and all you need to know

As far as the cameras are concerned, the camera-centric Huawei P30 Pro is expected to bear four cameras at the back, including a 40-megapixel f/1.6 optically stabilized sensor, 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, an 8-megapixel f/3.4 sensor for 10x hybrid zoom and a time-of-flight (TOF) sensor. On the other hand, the Huawei P30 is expected to boast of a triple-rear camera setup comprising of a 40-megapixel, a 16-megapixel and an 8-megapixel lens combination.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Up front, there could a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Reports claim that the P30 will offer a triple rear camera setup. The device is rumored to house a 3,650mAh battery, while the ‘Pro’ variant is said to offer a larger 4,200mAh battery. Both the units will support SuperCharge fast charging. The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are also tipped to offer the latest in-display fingerprint reader tech for security purpose.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2019 10:53 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2
News
Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2
Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

News

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official

Nintendo may be planning to launch two new Switch variants this year

Gaming

Nintendo may be planning to launch two new Switch variants this year

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Google Chrome 74 beta brings Dark mode support on Windows

Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2

Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report

Samsung tops consumer-focused brands in India list

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung tops consumer-focused brands in India list

News

Samsung tops consumer-focused brands in India list
Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

News

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today
Apple pivots to services with video, news offerings

News

Apple pivots to services with video, news offerings
Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today: How to watch live stream and all you need to know

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today: How to watch live stream and all you need to know
Apple TV Plus, TV Channels and TV app: Details, new features, and availability

News

Apple TV Plus, TV Channels and TV app: Details, new features, and availability

हिंदी समाचार

Apple TV Plus: नेटफ्लिक्स और अमेजन प्राइम को टक्कर देने के लिए जल्द आएगी एप्पल की यह वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग सर्विस

Huawei आज लॉन्च करेगी P30 और P30 Pro स्मार्टफोन, यहां क्लिक कर देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 आज एक बार फिर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, ऐसे मिलेगा 900 रुपये का कैशबैक

आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी Realme 3 की सेल, ऐसे पाएं 500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Apple Card: एप्पल ने इन बेनिफिट्स के साथ पेश किया क्रेडिट कार्ड, स्मार्टफोन से होगा ऑपरेट

News

Google Chrome 74 beta brings Dark mode support on Windows
News
Google Chrome 74 beta brings Dark mode support on Windows
Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2

News

Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2
Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report
Samsung tops consumer-focused brands in India list

News

Samsung tops consumer-focused brands in India list
Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

News

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today