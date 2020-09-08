comscore Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10
News

Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10

News

The promotional image suggests that EMUI 11 will come with new functionalities to interconnect different devices in a simple way.

  • Updated: September 9, 2020 8:58 AM IST
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

One of the customization layers that have the most work on Android is EMUI. The custom skin has bet since its inception on offering a unique interface and various add-ons with the aim of creating what Huawei considers the best possible mobile experience. Also Read - Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

As every year, Huawei prepares a new version of its customization layer. This version usually arrives coordinated with the launch of a new Android OS. The launch of this layer is increasingly important within the company. As it should offer not only a great experience but also an alternative to all Google’s proprietary tools. Also Read - Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Huawei prepares for EMUI 11 launch

Now, the company has shared the first promotional poster for its upcoming EMUI 11 software layer. It will be presented at the 2020 Huawei Developers Conference that will take place on September 10. The promotional image suggests that EMUI 11 will come with new functionalities to interconnect different devices in a simple way. The slogan that accompanies the teaser is “Give wings to your imagination; mobile phones are not just mobile phones. What else can they be?”. Also Read - Huawei Nova 5T EMUI 10.1 stable update rolling out now

Under this announcement, it is also likely that Celia will be one of the main highlights of EMUI 11. The brand’s assistant that has potential but still has a lot of work to do to catch up with the competition. Following the release of EMUI 11, the brand will also announce the list of supported devices and access to the beta.

Huawei Y9a launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and 40W charging

Also Read

Huawei Y9a launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and 40W charging

Huawei has started recruiting P40, Mate 30, and MatePad Pro users to test out the new features of EMUI 10.1, and these devices are expected to get EMUI 11 as well. In addition to EMUI 11, it is expected that in the HDC, The brand will also release a HarmonyOS update, new kits for the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Core. The company could also launch new devices, such as the Mate 40 and the Watch GT2 Pro.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 8, 2020 4:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 9, 2020 8:58 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30
Android 10
Kirin 990 SoC
Triple - 40MP + 16MP + 8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10
News
Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10
Microsoft reveals Xbox Series S console, prices start at $299

Gaming

Microsoft reveals Xbox Series S console, prices start at $299

iPhone 12-series can have 15W fast wireless charging

News

iPhone 12-series can have 15W fast wireless charging

Vivo V20 likely to launch in India next month: Check details

News

Vivo V20 likely to launch in India next month: Check details

Realme 7i specifications leaked ahead of Sep 17 launch

News

Realme 7i specifications leaked ahead of Sep 17 launch

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Realme C11 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check details

Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10

LG K52 images leaked online; showcases the smartphone design

iPhone 12-series can have 15W fast wireless charging

Vivo V20 likely to launch in India next month: Check details

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10

News

Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10
Huawei Y9a launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and 40W charging

News

Huawei Y9a launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and 40W charging
Huawei to launch FreeBuds Pro and a few more devices on September 10

News

Huawei to launch FreeBuds Pro and a few more devices on September 10
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro renders and specifications surface online

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro renders and specifications surface online
Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G

News

Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G

हिंदी समाचार

5,100mAh बैटरी, 2 कैमरा के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Huawei MatePad T8 टैबलेट, 10 हजार से कम में खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi 9A की सेल आज, मात्र 330 रुपये की EMI में खरीदें 2 कैमरा, 5,000mAh बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन

Google ने बैन किए 6 खतरनाक ऐप्स, अपने स्मार्टफोन से अभी करें अनइंस्टॉल

PUBG Mobile के चक्कर में बच्चे ने खर्च किए 2 लाख से ज्यादा रुपये, खाली हुआ दादा का बैंक अकाउंट

Realme 7 Camera Review : लेटेस्ट Realme 7 स्मार्टफोन के 64 MP क्वार्ड कैमरा सेटअप में कितना है दम

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

News

Realme C11 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check details
News
Realme C11 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check details
Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10

News

Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10
LG K52 images leaked online; showcases the smartphone design

News

LG K52 images leaked online; showcases the smartphone design
iPhone 12-series can have 15W fast wireless charging

News

iPhone 12-series can have 15W fast wireless charging
Vivo V20 likely to launch in India next month: Check details

News

Vivo V20 likely to launch in India next month: Check details

new arrivals in india

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers