Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10

One of the customization layers that have the most work on Android is EMUI. The custom skin has bet since its inception on offering a unique interface and various add-ons with the aim of creating what Huawei considers the best possible mobile experience. Also Read - Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

As every year, Huawei prepares a new version of its customization layer. This version usually arrives coordinated with the launch of a new Android OS. The launch of this layer is increasingly important within the company. As it should offer not only a great experience but also an alternative to all Google’s proprietary tools. Also Read - Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

Huawei prepares for EMUI 11 launch

Now, the company has shared the first promotional poster for its upcoming EMUI 11 software layer. It will be presented at the 2020 Huawei Developers Conference that will take place on September 10. The promotional image suggests that EMUI 11 will come with new functionalities to interconnect different devices in a simple way. The slogan that accompanies the teaser is “Give wings to your imagination; mobile phones are not just mobile phones. What else can they be?”. Also Read - Huawei Nova 5T EMUI 10.1 stable update rolling out now

Under this announcement, it is also likely that Celia will be one of the main highlights of EMUI 11. The brand’s assistant that has potential but still has a lot of work to do to catch up with the competition. Following the release of EMUI 11, the brand will also announce the list of supported devices and access to the beta.

Huawei has started recruiting P40, Mate 30, and MatePad Pro users to test out the new features of EMUI 10.1, and these devices are expected to get EMUI 11 as well. In addition to EMUI 11, it is expected that in the HDC, The brand will also release a HarmonyOS update, new kits for the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Core. The company could also launch new devices, such as the Mate 40 and the Watch GT2 Pro.

