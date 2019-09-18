Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know

Huawei has revealed that it will soon bring the flagship Kirin 990 chipset to India. Kirin 990 is the company’s home-brewed processor, which is also the world’s first 5G-integrated mobile chipset. Furthermore, it is also the first mobile SoC to come with 10.3 billion transistors, thus making it incredibly fast and efficient. The new chipset will be will arrive in the country with upcoming Huawei smartphones, as per the company.

“As one of Huawei’s key markets, customer-centric innovation is at the heart of everything we do in India. We have always believed in bringing the very best to our consumers by continuously focusing on innovation and making the experience better, every single time. The Kirin 990 is the very pinnacle of smartphone technology today and will leapfrog consumers into a new era of 5G. We are glad to announce a chipset that will revolutionize the way people use their phones,” Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business, said.

Kirin 990 and Kirin 990 (5G), launched during the IFA earlier this month, are also designed to bring elevated performance, energy efficiency, AI capabilities and photography experience to an extensive group of 4G smartphone users. The Huawei Kirin 990 SoC is built around 7nm+ EUV node and comes with an integrated 5G modem.

The Kirin 990 SoC comes with 10.3 billion transistors. Talking about CPU, there are two powerful Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.86GHz. Then you have two Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.36Ghz, and four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.95GHz. The chipset also comes with a 16-core Mali G76 GPU which should offer enough power for smooth mobile gaming experience. The Huawei Kirin 990 5G SoC can deliver speeds up to 2.3Gbps (downlink) and up to 1.25Gbps (uplink).

In comparison, the Snapdragon X55 modem can achieve speeds up to 7Gbps. However, that’s because Qualcomm supports faster mmWave technology, whereas Huawei doesn’t. Moreover, Qualcomm is yet to announce the CPU with integrated 5G. The new chipset also comes with a dedicated NPU (neural processing unit). It can be used for voice and face recognition tasks. There is a dual-core NPU and a single core for other low power applications.

– With inputs from IANS