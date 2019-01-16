Huawei to continue as the world’s second-largest smartphone maker in 2019: Report

There’s no denying the fact that things haven’t been going exactly well for Huawei these days. Last month, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada on request of the United States of America. And just a few days back, one of its employees was detained in Poland on charges of spying for China. However, even if there’s trouble brewing in the company’s upper echelons, things seem to be looking up as far as the smartphone business is concerned.

Last year, Huawei became the second-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, overtaking Apple in the process. Now, a new report has said that the Chinese technology major would continue growing in 2019, even as global smartphone production is expected to go down.

According to TrendForce, Huawei would continue as the second-largest maker of smartphones around the globe, only trailing Samsung. The report notes that the company’s production volume increased to 205 million units (a jump of 30 percent) in 2018, thanks to its homegrown Kirin line-up of SoCs and extensive product portfolio. It’s been noted that Huawei has a chance to boost its production volume to up to 225 million units this year.

Interestingly, TrendForce says that Apple will continue to face challenges in 2019. Due to facing increased challenges in the premium segment (especially due to the emergence of highly-capable flagships from the Android ecosystem) and longer smartphone replacement cycles, the Cupertino-based technology major would see its production volume dip to 189 million units this year. If the trade-war between the United States and China worsens, Apple’s production may take an even bigger hit.