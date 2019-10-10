Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17

Huawei does not want to be left behind this techtober where its rivals are set to launch new devices. The Chinese company plans to launch a new all-screen smartphone in Paris, France on October 17. The launch will come days after the launch of OnePlus 7, Realme X2 Pro, Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. It is expected to feature under the screen selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint reader. The details of the launch comes from Jeb Su, VP of Advanced Technologies at Atherton Research.

Is Huawei preparing to launch all screen smartphone?

The image tweeted by Su shows a device with almost no bezels and a front dominated entirely by the screen. Chinese smartphone makers have been working on a truly bezel-less smartphone for sometime now. Oppo recently became the first smartphone maker to demonstrate a device with camera placed under the screen. It is, however, not clear what kind of technology Huawei plans to adopt for its under-screen camera solution.

@Huawei announced today that it will launch a new All-Screen Smartphone Category on October 17 in Paris, France which we expect will include an in-display selfie camera and fingerprint reader #AllThingsMobile #AthertonResearch pic.twitter.com/j8jPhutBsk — Jeb Su 👉 I Help Businesses Thrive (@jeanbsu) October 8, 2019

Huawei is no stranger to bringing new technology to the market ahead of its rivals. It was the first to push the idea of multiple camera setup on smartphones and has even now pulled off 5x optical zoom on mobile devices. But launching a smartphone with true edge-to-edge display and selfie camera under the screen will be a big accomplishment. The technology was not expected to be ready at least until early 2020. The details about the device remain scant at this moment and there haven’t been any leaks just yet.

The Chinese networking giant has been caught in the crosshairs of the US and China trade war. This has resulted in Huawei losing access to hardware and software technology made by the US companies. It has lost license to include Google Mobile Services with EMUI 10, the custom version based on Android 10. Huawei has built an alternative operating system called Harmony OS and it is not expected to debut on mobile devices until next year. It needs to be seen whether Huawei’s all screen smartphone runs Harmony OS or EMUI 10 without Google services.

