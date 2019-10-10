comscore Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17
News

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17

News

Techtober just more interesting. Chinese company Huawei might launch its truly bezel-less smartphone with under display selfie camera on October 17.

  • Published: October 10, 2019 9:43 AM IST
huawei all screen smartphone main

Photo: Jeb Su/Twitter

Huawei does not want to be left behind this techtober where its rivals are set to launch new devices. The Chinese company plans to launch a new all-screen smartphone in Paris, France on October 17. The launch will come days after the launch of OnePlus 7, Realme X2 Pro, Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. It is expected to feature under the screen selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint reader. The details of the launch comes from Jeb Su, VP of Advanced Technologies at Atherton Research.

Is Huawei preparing to launch all screen smartphone?

The image tweeted by Su shows a device with almost no bezels and a front dominated entirely by the screen. Chinese smartphone makers have been working on a truly bezel-less smartphone for sometime now. Oppo recently became the first smartphone maker to demonstrate a device with camera placed under the screen. It is, however, not clear what kind of technology Huawei plans to adopt for its under-screen camera solution.

Huawei is no stranger to bringing new technology to the market ahead of its rivals. It was the first to push the idea of multiple camera setup on smartphones and has even now pulled off 5x optical zoom on mobile devices. But launching a smartphone with true edge-to-edge display and selfie camera under the screen will be a big accomplishment. The technology was not expected to be ready at least until early 2020. The details about the device remain scant at this moment and there haven’t been any leaks just yet.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro no longer lets you install Google Apps after researcher exposed installation backdoor

Also Read

Huawei Mate 30 Pro no longer lets you install Google Apps after researcher exposed installation backdoor

The Chinese networking giant has been caught in the crosshairs of the US and China trade war. This has resulted in Huawei losing access to hardware and software technology made by the US companies. It has lost license to include Google Mobile Services with EMUI 10, the custom version based on Android 10. Huawei has built an alternative operating system called Harmony OS and it is not expected to debut on mobile devices until next year. It needs to be seen whether Huawei’s all screen smartphone runs Harmony OS or EMUI 10 without Google services.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Android 10
Kirin 990 SoC
Quad - 40MP + 40MP + 8MP + 3D TOF camera
  • Published Date: October 10, 2019 9:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17
News
Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17
Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers India launch

News

Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers India launch

Realme TV to launch in India around December

Smart TVs

Realme TV to launch in India around December

Amazon Alexa now supports multi-lingual mode

News

Amazon Alexa now supports multi-lingual mode

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Motorola One Macro First Impressions

Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17

Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers India launch

Amazon Alexa now supports multi-lingual mode

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

Realme X2 Pro teased with 135Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz display

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17

News

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17
Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more

News

Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more
Huawei Enjoy 10 images, key specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 images, key specifications spotted on TENAA
Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications
Huawei Mate 30 Pro no longer lets you install Google Apps

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro no longer lets you install Google Apps

हिंदी समाचार

Jio ने बंद की दूसरे नेटवर्क पर फ्री कॉलिंग सर्विस, प्रति मिनट कॉल पर देने होगा 6 पैसा चार्ज और बदले में मिलेगा डाटा

OnePlus 7T Pro आज होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Call of Duty: Mobile ने मचाई धूम, एक हफ्ते में पार किया 10 करोड़ डाउनलोड्स का आंकड़ा

BSNL के 429 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान पर मिलेगा 1.5GB एक्स्ट्रा डाटा, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 64MP क्वॉड-कैमरा के साथ 16 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17
News
Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17
Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers India launch

News

Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers India launch
Amazon Alexa now supports multi-lingual mode

News

Amazon Alexa now supports multi-lingual mode
OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream
Realme X2 Pro teased with 135Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz display

News

Realme X2 Pro teased with 135Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz display