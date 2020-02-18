comscore Huawei to launch foldable smartphone on February 24 | BGR India
Huawei to launch foldable smartphone on February 24 via virtual press event

The Chinese smartphone maker is tipped to introduce a foldable smartphone at the event next week. It is not clear whether this device will succeed the Mate X foldable smartphone.

  Published: February 18, 2020 10:14 AM IST
huawei-mate-x-bgr-1

Huawei is set to launch its second foldable smartphone on February 24. The Chinese smartphone maker had reportedly planned to introduce this device at Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona. With the largest mobile exhibition standing canceled, the company plans to launch the device via an online event. The event is scheduled to start at 3:00PM CET (7.30PM IST) on February 24. The Chinese smartphone maker is calling it a virtual press conference.

According to media reports, the event will play a pre-recorded keynote at the event in Barcelona. This event will reportedly be followed by a demo experience on-site. According to GizmoChina, Huawei will announce its new foldable smartphone at the event. The report also notes that this device won’t be the Huawei Mate X foldable announced last year. In fact, it is tipped to be a new foldable smartphone altogether. It is still not clear whether this device will have a different design from the one seen with the Mate X.

Alongside this foldable smartphone, Huawei is also tipped to launch a few other consumer tech products. At this moment, the details about this foldable smartphone launching on February 24 remain unknown. It could well be the Huawei Mate XS, which has been rumored to come out since last year. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business group, had said that the Mate XS will feature a better processor.

MWC 2020 canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak: Tech firms weigh options

MWC 2020 canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak: Tech firms weigh options

At IFA 2019, Huawei announced the Kirin 990 5G processor. We could see the Mate XS launch next week with this new processor. Huawei is also expected to add an updated hinge mechanism and an improved display to this foldable smartphone. We could also see some cosmetic changes to the design, mainly to make it better and durable. The company is also expected to introduce its P-series flagship in Paris next month. We might get official confirmation about this device at the event next week.

  Published Date: February 18, 2020 10:14 AM IST

